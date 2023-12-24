 Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Duo reportedly met at Gurdaspur jail 2 years ago

Cops at the encounter site at a village in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, December 23

Devinder Pal, a member of the notorious Kaushal Chaudhary gang, who was apprehended after a police encounter in Jandiala last night, had reportedly crossed paths with gangster Kaushal Chaudhary at the Gurdaspur jail in 2021.

According to the police, the motive of the gang behind firing gunshots at travel agent Inderjit Singh’s car was not an old rivalry but it was to instil fear in him to extort Rs 5 crore. The perpetrators left a note demanding the ransom in the name of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang.

Since December 15, when the gang targeted the travel agent’s car, Devinder Pal and his accomplices were under police scrutiny. Acting on a tip-off, a police team, led by DCP Harvinder Virk and CIA in charge Surinder Kumar, tried to apprehend them near Jandiala last night. However, a shootout ensued in which Devinder Pal suffered injuries in his leg and chest, while his associates managed to flee.

Devinder Pal, who has a criminal past and was implicated in several FIRs across Punjab, had reportedly met Kaushal Chaudhary in the Gurdaspur jail during his incarceration related to a rape case in 2021. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Kaushal’s brother-in-law Saurav, who is believed to be running the gang on his behalf, approached Devinder Pal to execute the extortion plan targeting Inderjit Singh.

DCP (Investigation) Harvinder Singh Virk confirmed that Devinder Pal faced charges under Sections 186, 353 and 307 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act. He said as the investigations unfold, further details about the attack, its mastermind and other parties were expected to surface once Devinder was taken into remand.

About gangster Chaudhary

Kaushal Chaudhary, a notorious gangster from Gurugram and affiliated to the Davinder Bambiha gang, gained infamy for the killing of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary outside a gym in Faridabad in 2019. Evading police custody for years, Kaushal was eventually arrested by the Special Task Force of the Gurugram Police in 2019. He was a most-wanted criminal in Delhi-NCR, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. Chaudhary faces numerous charges, including murder, attempt to murder, murder threats, robbery, land grabbing, extortion and kidnapping. Operating his gang across Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, Kaushal Chaudhary’s criminal exploits have left a dark imprint on the region. He is currently lodged in the Bhondsi jail and was recently in news after he attempted suicide in police custody.

Kaushal’s bro-in-law 'approached' Devinder

Devinder Pal, who has a criminal past and was implicated in several FIRs across Punjab, had reportedly met Kaushal Chaudhary in Gurdaspur jail during his incarceration related to a rape case in 2021. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Kaushal’s brother-in-law Saurav, who is believed to be running the gang on his behalf, approached Devinder Pal to execute the extortion plan targeting Inderjit Singh.

#Gurdaspur


