Gangster in police net

Jalandhar, November 25

The CIA staff of the Jalandhar Rural police has arrested a gangster, Pardeep Sharma, alias Deepu, and recovered two .32 bore pistols, four live cartridges and two magazines from his possession in the Adampur area.

As many as 14 cases were already registered against the gangster, who hails from Alawalpur. He got five weapons from Uttarakhand to take on Davinder Bambiha gang and shooters Puneet Sharma and Narinder Lalli, who are proclaimed offenders. The arrest was made by Inspector Pushp Bali, in-charge of the CIA staff.

Giving details, Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Mukhwinder Bhullar said the gangster was arrested from near Losariwal village. A case was registered against him under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Adampur police station.

Pardeep’s cousin Parveen Kumar, alias Jindi, who hails from the Neelamahal area, was released from the jail recently.

SP (Investigation) Manpreet Dhillon said: “Pardeep gave two of the five pistols to Rakesh Kumar in Sangat Singh Nagar. A case in this regard was registered under the Arms Act on October 13. One pistol was handed over to Gopal Singh, alias Gopa, of Mohalla Jattan. It was recovered on November 14.”

