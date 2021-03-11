Ganna Pind reeling under social stigma since long

Families of other villages refused matrimonial ties with residents of ‘drug haven’

Ganna Pind reeling under social stigma since long

The police and a team of the STF hold a joint raid in Ganna Pind.

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 29

As the Jalandhar rural police and a team of the STF conducted a major raid against drug peddlers in Ganna Pind today, what stood out was sheer number of FIRs and the stigma associated with the village.

Was adopted by Jalandhar MP in 2014

  • Infamous for being one of the most notorious drug villages of the district, Ganna Pind was ironically adopted by Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary in 2014, under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. It falls under the Phillaur constituency, where Chaudhary’s son Vikramjit Chaudhary is the sitting MLA.
  • Phillaur MLA and Congress leader Vikramjit Chaudhary said: “One of the prime reasons for adopting Ganna Pind was the notorious drug problem here. Back when it was adopted, it was primarily known for many people here selling hooch. However, over the years, the village has branched out to selling synthetic drugs.”

Both the police and a Phillaur MLA (Ganna Pind falls under the Phillaur constituency) said drug menace had translated to a social stigma wherein no one wanted to marry off their children into the village. Phillaur MLA Vikram Chaudhary also wrote to the Jalandhar SSP demanding a police post at Ganna Pind. Chaudary also said the demand couldn’t be previously addressed (during the Congress government) as some police officials then were unresponsive on the issue.

“The village sarpanch said these people (drug sellers) have maligned the name of the village to such an extent that families of other villages refused matrimonial alliances in this village,” said an official release of the police regarding the massive raid today.

Infamous for being one of the most notorious drug villages of the district, Ganna Pind was ironically adopted by Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary in 2014, under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. It falls under the Phillaur constituency, where Chaudhary’s son Vikramjit Chaudhary is the sitting MLA.

Phillaur MLA and Congress leader Vikramjit Chaudhary said: “One of the prime reasons for adopting Ganna Pind was the notorious drug problem here. Back when it was adopted, it was primarily known for many people here selling hooch. However, over the years, the village has branched out to selling synthetic drugs.”

On being asked why he hadn’t sought a police post there from previous police officials, Chaudhary alleged: “I had taken up the issue many times with the previous police officials, but it wasn’t addressed. Some of the police officials working in other parts of the state were actively promoting drugs and some local officials were aligned with them. They were a part of the nexus. That is why the problem went unaddressed and festered to this point. I totally support the action taken by current SSP Swapan Sharma. Though the recovery is meager, it is an appreciable action. It is also laudable that the SSP himself visited the village with his team. I have made a formal demand for a police chowki at the village and am willing to share all kinds of information that I receive on the issue with the police.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after security cover curtailed

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala had 2 security personnel, private bulletproof vehicle; he travelled without them: Punjab DGP Bhawra

4
Trending

Songs say story: Moosewala had an inkling

5
Punjab

Police suspect involvement of gangsters in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

6
Pollywood

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

7
Nation

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments

8
Punjab

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

9
Diaspora

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

10
Punjab

'Lost a talented artiste with mass connect': Netizens react with disbelief on Sidhu Moosewala's death

Don't Miss

View All
Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

India’s first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari
Punjab

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base
Pollywood

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base

Mansa: Musa village in mourning
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa in mourning

From singing gangter rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies
Pollywood

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

Sidhu Moosewala injured in firing incident at Mansa village
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after security cover curtailed

After being fed up of traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend’s car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable
Trending

After being fed up with traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend's car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable

Top News

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

Eight men armed with assault rifles attack singer; Waylaid n...

Nepal Army locates site where plane with 22 onboard crashed

Nepal Army locates site where plane with 22 onboard crashed

Canada-based gangster behind Moosewala’s killing, says DGP

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

Different weapons used in incident | SIT set up to probe mur...

Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report

Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report

But Punjab DGP defends it

Sidhu Moosewala's death date and his songs 295 and The Last Ride, fans find uncanny coincidence between them

Sidhu Moosewala death date and his songs '295' and 'The Last Ride', fans still trying to wrap their heads around uncanny coincidence

Cities

View All

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Punjab AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur gets online threat

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Amritsar: Markets managed by government call for ramping up fire-safety infrastructure

Securing the border youth with skills their aim

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Realtor, forest officials trade charges over illegal farmhouses in Chandigarh's periphery

Cops announce reward for info on attack on former Additional Commissioner (IT) in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Retired Brigadier loses Rs 5.23 lakh to online fraud

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers

DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers

600 cops swoop down on 'drug haven' near Phillaur

Diarrhoea outbreak: 22-year-old dies, many taken ill in Garhshankar

Two snatchers held, 3 mobiles recovered

Thieves target house of retired bank employee

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Private colony developed on common land in Giaspura

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Woman beats mother-in-law to death at Falaund village

Project to make Ludhiana rabies-free fails to take off

Ludhiana: Bathinda woman booked on extortion charges

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay ~25L to deceased’s kin

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay Rs 25L to deceased's kin

Work on recharging village ponds begins

All traffic signals to be replaced in Patiala by June-end: Civic body