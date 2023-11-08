Garbage burning adds to air pollution

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 7

While stubble fire is one of the factors held responsible for the rise in air pollution in winter months, there is another serious problem causing a steep rise in the toxicity of city air — burning of garbage.

Amidst the already existing toxicity in cities during a heavily polluted winter, burning of garbage by the residents with impunity on roadsides, footpaths, garbage dumps and empty plots is rendering the air around them toxic. With the MC failing to manage garbage properly, one of the quick-fixes which residents find to the problem of mounds of garbage piling up is to set it on fire.

The toxic fumes released from the garbage is an invitation to not just respiratory problems but a plethora of other diseases.

Garbage can be occasionally seen set on fire on winter mornings (or evenings) at Maqsudan, Model Town, Wadala Road, Nakodar Road, Urban Estate, Ladowali Road, Chugitti and at countless smaller dumps strewn across residential areas in the city as well as on footpaths.

Huge year-round dumps which act as an eyesore include those at Model Town (near cremation ground), near Nakodar Chowk, Maqsudan (near Burlton Park), Ladowali Road, Chugitti, Civil Hospital, Urban Estate and a host of other spots across the city. While officially, it is claimed that bio-medical waste is not being dumped irresponsibly, the presence of a huge dump near almost every major hospital in the city belies these claims.

Dr Navneet Bhullar, one of the founders of Action Group Against Plastic Pollution or AGAPP, an NGO in Jalandhar said, “Just recently, we had a meeting on the issue in our own society — which included burning of garbage as one of the issues. Garbage disposal is becoming a luxury that only the elite can afford in the city. Mostly, designated garbage pickers do not turn up as waste piles up. The rich hire rag-pickers at an exorbitant price to dispose of garbage twice or thrice a week. But the poor can’t even afford that much. Most of this garbage is being illegally disposed of at places like roadsides, empty plots, footpaths where after some days, it is set on fire. The fumes of this plastic-ridden garbage are toxic and carcinogenic which pose grave danger to residents’ health. This is a vicious cycle which repeats every month. The MC should ideally be responsible for disposing of garbage.”

Neetu Kapoor, a resident of Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, says, “Every morning during walk, there is a new area or footpath where a dump or mound has been set on fire. People even set fire to dried leaves which could be used for other organic purposes like composting. A coughing fit follows for those passing by such areas as the air around such fires is impossible to inhale”.

