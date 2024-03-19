Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Jalandhar, March 18
Residents today heaved a sigh of relief as lifting of waste began here after a gap of nine days. The authorities concerned and leaders finally woke up from slumber and addressed the issue of garbage that had been piling up in the city for the past few days. MP Sushil Kumar Rinku today held a meeting with the contractors and MC Commissioner Gautam Jain in this regard.
One of the contractors said around 2,000 tonnes of waste was accumulated in the city these days.
Heaps of garbage could be spotted at various roads across the city. Residents, who are welcomed with garbage piling up on roads, have to bear foul smell emanating from the waste. As per information, the MC Commissioner has constituted a committee that will check the pending bills and the amount to be paid to the contractors.
“Several meetings have been held with MC officials, but nothing has been done. We can’t execute work till we get approval,” said one of the contractors.
The waste had not been lifted from the dumps at Nangal Shama, Rama Mandi, Maqsudan, Vikas Puri, Dakoha, BMC and Model Town.
During the meeting, the MC Commissioner said the issue of the contractors would be resolved in a week.
Cong leader meets MC chief with garbage bin
Launching a sarcastic attack on the MC authorities, former Congress councillor Jagdish Samrai met MC Commissioner Gautam Jain with a dustbin filled with garbage. He also carried a banner that read “Punjab mein Jalandhar bana koode ki rajdhani”. He said: “My ward is filled with waste and there is nobody to look after it. I had to take this step for my ward and city residents”.
