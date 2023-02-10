Garbage piles up at Civil Hospital as Class IV employees go on strike

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 9

The Civil Hospital, Phagwara, wears a dirty look with heaps of garbage seen accumulated with all class !V employees including sweepers today going on strike and staging a dharna at the local Civil Hospital in protest against alleged atrocities of the new contractor of the hospital.

The protesters alleged that the new contract for the Civil Hospital was given to one Sarabjit who runs the ‘Apex Shield Venture, Abohar’. The new contractor removed four oldest class IV employees. The protesters said the dharna would continue till the acceptance of their demands to restore the jobs of employees who had been working for some time now.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram said he has summoned the new contractor to negotiate with the protesters, but the dharna and strike were continuing at the time of filing of news report.