Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 22

Residents of Garha locality in Jalandhar are up in arms against the conversion of a local family health centre in their locality into an Aam Aadmi Clinic. Residents have been protesting against the closure of the centre, which caters to 200 patients, for the mohalla clinic.

A permanent dharna has been started by women, children and elderly to resist the move. Leaders of the BJP also joined the residents in their protest today. BJP leader Ashok Sareen Hicky said while the family health centre was already catering smoothly to the residents of the area and had male and female doctors deputed at it, was now being abruptly turned into an AAP clinic. Rather than deputing another doctor at the lab in the existing clinic, the government was planning to open AAP clinic. People were angry about this. BJP leader Amarjit Singh Goldy said the issue would be taken up with the BJP high command.