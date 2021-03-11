Garhshankar: 'Build road or face struggle'

Garhshankar, May 8
A special meeting was held by the Kandi Sangharsh Committee in the truck union’s office in Garhshankar to discuss the construction of the Garhshankar-Nangal road on Sunday. Darshan Singh Mattoo, Chaudhary Achhar Singh Bildon and Captain Karnail Singh said the Garhshankar-Nangal road was broken due to the movement of overloaded tippers and heavy traffic. They warned the administration to launch a struggle if the construction work of the road was not started by May 31. Satwant Singh, president, Truck Union; Narinder Singh, Iqbal Singh, Jujhar Singh Mattoo, Onkar Singh and Sonu Koolewal were present.
