Garhshankar cops bring Ropar jail inmate in murder case investigation

Garhshankar, November 18
The Garhshankar police brought a murder accused lodged in Ropar Jail, who has been declared absconder by the court, on production warrant to investigate a three-year-old case.
Inspector Karnail Singh said that Baljit Singh, Avtar Singh, Gorak Sahota, Jatinder Kumar and Karan, were arrested by police under Sections 302, 341, 148 and 149 of the IPC in May 2019. In the said case Paramjit Singh, who was returning after seeing the fair was murdered. The police had arrested Karan Kumar and Jatinder. The remaining three convicts were declared proclaimed offenders. Today, Baljit Singh was brought on production warrant from Ropar jail.
