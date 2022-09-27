Garhshankar: Man robbed at gunpoint, three booked

Garhshankar, September 26
The Garhshankar police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against three unidentified persons in a robbery case.
The complainant, Pawanpreet Singh, told the police that on the night of September 24, he was headed towards Salempur in his car with his wife and children. When he crossed Garhshankar, a black car started trailing them. On a level crossing on the road towards Salempur, the car waylaid them at around 9.30 pm. The occupants of that suspicious car included two youths and a girl. One of the youths held the complainant at gun point and robbed him of Rs 30,000. The accused then fled the scene.
On the basis of a complaint by Pawanpreet Singh, the Garhshankar police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway to nab the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...