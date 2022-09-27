Garhshankar: Man robbed at gunpoint, three booked

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, September 26

The Garhshankar police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against three unidentified persons in a robbery case.

The complainant, Pawanpreet Singh, told the police that on the night of September 24, he was headed towards Salempur in his car with his wife and children. When he crossed Garhshankar, a black car started trailing them. On a level crossing on the road towards Salempur, the car waylaid them at around 9.30 pm. The occupants of that suspicious car included two youths and a girl. One of the youths held the complainant at gun point and robbed him of Rs 30,000. The accused then fled the scene.

On the basis of a complaint by Pawanpreet Singh, the Garhshankar police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway to nab the accused.