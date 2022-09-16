Garhshankar: Residents stage protest over rising theft, NDPS cases

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, September 15

A large number of people of Saila Khurd staged a sit-in for an hour near the Baba Aughad’s religious place alleging the continuous loot incidents in the town and the drugs being sold freely in the area.

As soon as the police received the information, DSP Garhshankar and the SHO Mahilpur reached the protest site, they persuaded the people to end the dharna by assuring them to crack down on the anti-social elements. A demand letter was handed over to the DSP Garhshankar Daljit Singh Khakh by the residents of Saila Khurd.

During this, while addressing the people present on the dharna, various representatives said there had been an increase in the incidents of robbery in the area for the last few days and the robbers were playing with lives by making people their victims.

They said in the past the body of a scrap dealer was found from his shop under mysterious circumstances and after that paint trader Varinder Garg was attacked by three robbers with sharp weapons and the police were yet to arrest the culprits. In the demand letter given to the DSP Garhshankar, it had been mentioned that the robbers who attacked the paint trader Varinder Garg should be arrested in seven days, otherwise the road would be blocked by closing the market with the help of Saila Khurd.

They also demanded the number of police personnel should be increased in the police post Saila Khurd. The killers of the junk dealer who died under mysterious circumstances should be arrested soon along with those involved in drug business. A large number of shopkeepers and Congress leaders Sarita Sharma, Parvinder Singh, Rakesh, Kamal, Rajesh Agarwal, Charanjit Singh Jathedhar, Harjit Singh Bhatpur were present in the dharna.