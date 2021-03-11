Garhshankar: Two held with 50-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, August 18

The police have arrested two persons in two cases under the NDPS Act.

In the first case, after raiding the house of a woman of Denowal Khurd village, 25-gm heroin wrapped in an envelope and drug money of Rs 25,500 were recovered from her. The police have arrested her with drugs and drug money and registered a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The alleged accused woman has been identified as Denowal Khurd resident Shindo.

In the second case, the police arrested a person with 25-gm heroin wrapped in an envelope. The accused has been identified as Amanpreet Singh of Ibrahimpur.