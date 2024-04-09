Garhshankar youth dies in New Zealand

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, April 8

A resident of Rampur Bildon village in Garhshankar, currently residing in New Zealand, has died after a brief illness. The deceased has been identified as Mandeep Singh.

Rajinder Singh, father of the deceased, said his son went to New Zealand as a student in 2013. He started working there and later got citizenship.

He said a few days ago, Mandeep suffered a head injury after he slipped at home. As his condition started deteriorating, he was admitted to a hospital in Wellington, New Zealand.

According to family members, doctors there said a blood clot had formed in his head due to the injury. He breathed his last on April 4.

Village sarpanch Harmesh Singh said the family was shocked by the sudden death of Mandeep. He sought help from the administration in bringing back his mortal remains to the village.

