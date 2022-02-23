Gauri Gupta clears NTSE Stage 2

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Gauri Gupta of Delhi Public School has excelled in the prestigious National Talent Search Examination-stage 2 exam with flying colours. NTSE conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), is one of the most prestigious national level scholarship programmes that aims to identify and nurture exemplary students. The proud parents of Gauri expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Principal Ritu Kaul and to the team of teachers for their guidance and mentoring at every step. Pro Vice Chairman Thakur Arun Singh and Principal Ritu Kaul congratulated Gauri and her family on her meritorious result and wished her luck for all future milestones.

Declamation held at arts college

A declamation competition was organised at Apeejay College of Fine Arts in collaboration with All India Radio as one of the events in order to celebrate ‘ Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as proposed by government of India to commemorate 75 years of Independence of India. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra putting forth her views said that collaboration with AIR undoubtedly gave a big opportunity to the students for it will give them a unique experience on air. Imtiaz from AIR, Dr Navjot Deol from Department of English and Sandeep Singh from Department of Punjabi acted as the judges of this competition. Various students put forth their views on several topics. Out of which, Kawalpreet Kaur from Department of English won the competition who will get the opportunity to go on air in one of the shows of AIR.

Skip to my loop activity

By staying at home children have not only become mentally weak but also physically. Keeping in view the physical and mental condition of children, DIPS School organised skip to my loop activity. During this activity children were made to do skipping and jumping activities. Students performed these activities to remain fit. Sports teachers encouraged students to do outdoor games for at least an hour daily. By doing so they will be disciplined, learn inter mingling amongst friends and also learn to be together. School principals expressed their concern for students and opined students to remain active in winter. They also listed the numerous benefits of skipping and jumping like increases concentration, improves coordination, increases stamina and gets rid of fatigue, increases body flexibility and boosts mental health.

Maatri Bhasha Divas organised

To instill the feeling of oneness and deepen the understanding of our heritage and culture, Cambridge International School, Co-Ed, organised ‘Maatri Bhasha Divas’ where students participated in various activities conducted during the offline Punjabi class which included, self- introduction in Punjabi, folk dance, songs, poem recitation etc. Students understood the importance of culture while keeping integrity intact. On this occasion, Chairman Nitin Kohli, Vice Chairman Deepak Bhatia, President Mona Bhatia, Vice President Paarth Bhatia and Director and Principal Dr Ravinder Mahal appreciated the students for their efforts.

Int’l Mother Language Day

International Mother Language Day was celebrated at EMM AAR International School, Adampur, with the guidance of Dr Joseph Emmanuel (Director of Academics, CBSE) under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” mission under the supervision of Principal Navdeep Vashista, in which 65 students and 18 teachers participated with great fervour. Students threw light on the linguistic diversity and unity of the country through poems, debates, singing, painting, and essay writing competitions in the morning assembly. Students highlighted the importance of not only speaking our respective mother tongue but also other national and international languages.

MGN College of Education

Literary Club of MGN College of Education is celebrating ‘International Mother Language Day’ on the college premises. On this day, Deeksha with her speech reflected her views on the status of mother tongue in our society. Honey, Deepika, Rajesh and Kirandeep Kaur with their poems delebrated on the current status of Punjabi language in our country and focused on the need to respect our language. Amit with his speech showered his love for Punjabi language and appealed all to use our language to preserve our Punjabi culture and tradition. Deeksha and Mandeep Singh with their melodious song in Punjabi make the audience dive into the sweetness of Punjabi language. While speaking on the occasion, Principal Neelu Jhanji said Punjabi language is losing its soul due to so called modernisation.

PCM SD College for Women

Department of Punjabi of PCM S.D. College for Women organised a seminar on the occasion of International Mother Language Day. The speakers of the day were Parveen Abrol, President, NGO, Divya Drishti and Dr. Surinder Kaur Narula, former Head and Associate Professor in the Department of Punjabi , PCM SD College. The event commenced with a floral welcome to the guests. While addressing the students, Parveen Abrol said Punjabi is language of gurus and peers as well as it connects Punjabi culture to others on international level. She also added that one’s emotions and feelings were efficiently presented through the mother language. The next speaker of the day Dr. Surinder Narula stated the importance of the Punjabi language and encouraged the students to respect their mother language and their rich Punjabi culture.

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women

The PG Department of Punjabi, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, celebrated the International Mother Language Day. Principal Dr Navjot and Dr Akal Amrit, Head, PG Department of Punjabi, organised various activities. Principal Dr Navjot had been playing a pivotal role as a Punjabi writer. She addressed the students and told them about the current scenario, importance and the challenges being faced by the Punjabi language. She also inspired them to spread this language and also to read and write the Punjabi literature. On this occasion Dr Akal Amrit, Head, PG Department of Punjabi, also urged the students to make use of the language in their daily lives. Various activities were also organised like writing, poster making and writing competitions. In slogan writing and chart making Jaspreet Kaur of MA Sem 1 achieved first position, Prerna of BSc Eco Sem 1 was second whereas Loveleen and Simran of BA Sem 1 were third. In writing competition Prabhdeep Kaur of BA Sem.3 was first, Simran BA Sem. 1 was second and Gauri BA Sem. 1 was third. Principal applauded the winners and admired the efforts of Dr Akal Amrit, Head, and Simranjeet Kaur, Assistant Professor, PG Department of Punjabi, on the success of the event.