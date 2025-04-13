Gen Dwivedi felicitates 4 Army veterans

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited Vajra Corps headquarters here and interacted with veterans. He felicitated four distinguished ex-servicemen with the “Veteran Achievers Award” for their contributions to society, youth empowerment and nation building.

Among them was Col Jagdeep Singh (retd), a wheelchair-bound battle casualty himself. He had secured Rs 76 crore in dues for more than 1,300 Veer Naris and veterans and also arranged jobs for 23 families of the bravehearts.

Commander Gurcharan Singh (retd), a 1971 war veteran, was honoured for supporting the community by resolving decade-old financial cases and securing lifelong Red Cross aid for the families of bravehearts. Honorary Capt Gurmail Singh (retd) empowered over 700 youth for defence services, resolved over 100 pension cases and facilitated 60 job placements. He also conducts environmental awareness, girls’ education and anti-drug campaigns in Punjab.

The fourth awardee was Havildar Simranjeet Singh (retd), who runs a sports academy in Raikot and is training rural youth for sports, armed forces and paramilitary forces, with over 50 selections so far.