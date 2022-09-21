Gender test racket busted in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur September 20

A racket involved in facilitating illegal pre-natal sex determination tests was busted at Hoshiarpur today.

Nursing home raided Agent strikes deal with decoy patient for sex determination test for Rs 25,000

Officials, cops raid nursing home while test underway, ultrasound machine sealed

Acting on specific information regarding the violation of PC&PNDT Act, a team constituted by the PND District Appropriate Authority-cum-Civil Surgeon of Hoshiarpur and inter-state PNDT team from Fatehabad and Sirsa districts of Haryana along with the police raided a nursing home on the Una road here.

Civil Surgeon Amarjeet Singh said the PNDT team from Haryana reached here. Executive Magistrate Balram Jakhar, PNDT Nodal Officer Dr Subhash Chandra, Dr Surinder Vasu and Dr Sharad Tuli were part of the visiting team. The team formed by the Civil Surgeon consisted of District Family Welfare Officer Dr. Sunil Ahir, District PNDT Coordinator Abhay Mohan and Junior Assistant Kewal Krishan. The team jointly carried out the raid and busted the racket.

For this, a pregnant woman was sent as a decoy patient. An agent of the racket, Manjeet Kaur, made a deal with the woman to get the sex determination test done for Rs 5,000 and took her to Shashi Nursing Home. The currency notes of the said amount were marked and given by the team of the Health Department. When the sex test was underway, the PNDT team raided the nursing home and half the amount was recovered from the agent, Manjeet Kaur, and she was arrested.

