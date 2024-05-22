General Observer reviews poll preparedness

Kapurthala, May 21
The General Observer for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, a 2011 batch IAS officer Abhimanyu Kumar, reviewed the functioning of different election cells vis-a-vis poll preparedness at Kapurthala on Tuesday.
While visiting different centres to oversee the arrangements, Abhimanyu Kumar interacted with the officials at the complaint and permission cell to get information about the redress mechanism. He also directed the officials to ensure timely resolution of the plaints. The officials apprised the General Observer about granting of permission as per the requisite instructions of the ECI. He also acquired information related to applications received online and offline for different kind of approvals given so far. The General Observer also paid a visit to the centre for voter Helpline-1950, which was set up to furnish information about election process as well as to facilitate voters.
Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal and other officials, Abhimanyu Kumar gathered a detailed feedback regarding poll activities of candidates on print, electronic and social media from officials at the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee. He directed monitoring of social media accounts and handles of all the candidates from Khadoor Sahib so as to take necessary steps in case of any paid news etc. If any candidate boosts his/her posts on social media or issues advertisement in print and electronic media, the General Observer said the cost should be included in the expenditure of contesting candidates.
The General Observer also visited the counting centres and strong rooms at Virsa Vihar to review the security and other arrangements. Deputy Commissioner Panchal informed the observer that the counting for Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi would be held at Virsa Vihar for which the required arrangements had been made well in time.
