Genetic engineering must be used with caution, say experts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

Pushpa Gujral Science City is conducting a campaign — “22 days, 22 actions for biodiversity” — suggested by the United Nations as a part of the International Biodiversity Day celebrations. A series of activities and webinars, involving students and general public, are being organised since May 1 to spread a message for conservation of biodiversity and its importance for the health of the planet.

As a part of this campaign, a webinar on “Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)-Views and impact” was organised. Dr KC Bansal, Secretary, National Academy of Agricultural Science, and member, Board of Directors, Global Plant Council, was the key speaker on the occasion. Dr Bansal said agricultural plants were one of the most frequent examples of GMOs.

“The technique of genetic engineering in agriculture helps enhancing crop yield, reduces costs for food or drug production, reduces need for pesticides, increases nutrient composition and food quality, resistance to pests and diseases, greater food security, and medical benefits to the world’s growing population. Advancements have also been made in developing crops that mature faster and tolerate aluminum, boron, salt, drought, frost, and other environmental stressors. Further, a number of animals have also been genetically engineered to increase yield and decrease susceptibility to disease,” he said.

Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General, Science City, said: “In recent years, synthetic biology has emerged as a tool that enables humans to read, interpret, modify, design and manufacture DNA in order to rapidly influence the forms and functions of cells and organisms. GM crops have led to adoption of conservation tillage practices, reduction of insecticide use and use of more environmentally-benign herbicides. However, every technology needs to be carefully used to maximise its positive impacts on ecosystems and human health and minimise the negative impacts, if any.”

Earlier, PGSC also organised a webinar on “Ethical behaviour and social responsibility of business house” as a part of the 22-day campaign. Dr Narinderjit Kaur, Assistant Professor, PG Department, KMV College, was the key speaker. During her talk, she said various business houses were dependent on biodiversity. “The level of dependency can vary across sectors and the loss of biodiversity is a critical risk for all. If timely initiatives are not taken to conserve biodiversity, then its impact could lead to disrupted supply chains and economic loss. Further, use of harmful chemicals in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries can harm the ecosystem and environment, thus, these industries are geared up to find vegan substitutes of it. These business houses are supposed to lead global efforts in the movement to protect the planet,” she concluded.