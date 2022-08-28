Get ready to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza from Sept 1

Phagwara/Phillaur, August 27
Travelling from Phillaur to Ludhiana in your own car will take a toll on your pocket as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to increase the toll rates. The increase in the toll rates will come into force at the Ladhowal toll plaza from September 1.
The toll plaza is situated alongside the Sutlej at Ladhowal between Phillaur and Ludhiana.Confirming this, toll plaza Ladhowal manager Sarfraz Ahmed told this correspondent here today that now, every car owner will have to shell out Rs 150 for single journey (presently Rs 135) and Rs 225 for multiple journey(presently Rs 200) to travel a distance of merely 12 km from Phillaur to Ludhiana. Light vehicle owners will pay Rs 265 for single Journey ( presently Rs 235) and Rs 395 for multiple journey (presently Rs 350),Sarafraz said the .Buses and truck drivers will pay Rs 525 for single journey(presently Rs 465) and Rs 790 for multiple journey (presently Rs 700) while more heavy vehicles will have to pay Rs 845 for single journey (presently Rs 750) and Rs 1,265 for multiple journey (presently Rs 1,120), Sarfraz said that monthly passes of the commuters residing in 10-km radius will pay as it is Rs 150 monthly while commuters residing in 20-km radius will also have to pay same Rs 300 monthly .He said only necessary increases had been made, which was an annual exercise. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal,Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Dr Navjot Singh Dahia and Parminder Mehta have opposed the increase in the toll rates.
They said government or private companies should provide better roads with best infrastructure before increasing the roads which are lying in bad shape.They said the increase would badly affect short-distance travellers. They urged the government to review its toll revision policy in the interests of short-distance travellers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...