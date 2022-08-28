Get ready to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza from Sept 1

Our Correspondent

Phagwara/Phillaur, August 27

Travelling from Phillaur to Ludhiana in your own car will take a toll on your pocket as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to increase the toll rates. The increase in the toll rates will come into force at the Ladhowal toll plaza from September 1.

The toll plaza is situated alongside the Sutlej at Ladhowal between Phillaur and Ludhiana.Confirming this, toll plaza Ladhowal manager Sarfraz Ahmed told this correspondent here today that now, every car owner will have to shell out Rs 150 for single journey (presently Rs 135) and Rs 225 for multiple journey(presently Rs 200) to travel a distance of merely 12 km from Phillaur to Ludhiana. Light vehicle owners will pay Rs 265 for single Journey ( presently Rs 235) and Rs 395 for multiple journey (presently Rs 350),Sarafraz said the .Buses and truck drivers will pay Rs 525 for single journey(presently Rs 465) and Rs 790 for multiple journey (presently Rs 700) while more heavy vehicles will have to pay Rs 845 for single journey (presently Rs 750) and Rs 1,265 for multiple journey (presently Rs 1,120), Sarfraz said that monthly passes of the commuters residing in 10-km radius will pay as it is Rs 150 monthly while commuters residing in 20-km radius will also have to pay same Rs 300 monthly .He said only necessary increases had been made, which was an annual exercise. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal,Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Dr Navjot Singh Dahia and Parminder Mehta have opposed the increase in the toll rates.

They said government or private companies should provide better roads with best infrastructure before increasing the roads which are lying in bad shape.They said the increase would badly affect short-distance travellers. They urged the government to review its toll revision policy in the interests of short-distance travellers.