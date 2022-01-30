Get to know what's on your plate

Phagwara, January 29

GNA University organised an E-webinar on the most basic and vital essence of the palate and the food industry i.e. Sauces & Gravies. Chef Jaswinder, Assistant Professor, Punjab University, Chandigarh was the resource person of the webinar.

The event was coordinated by Chef Sonu Katnoriya with the support of the entire FOH department headed by Chef Dhiraj Pathak. The motive of the webinar was not just limited to disseminating knowledge and also to add to new learning and experience on the ingredients on our plate. Indian cuisines use various gravies such as tomato-based, cashew nut with varying spice combinations. — OC