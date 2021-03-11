GGDSD College holds diamond jubilee function

Hariana, June 4
GGDSD College, Hariana, organised its prize distribution, function in commemoration of the ‘Diamond Jubilee’ of the college. Honorable MLA, Sham Chaurasi, Dr Ravjot Singh was the chief guest. The function started with lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries. Thereafter, the chief guest was given a floral welcome.
The general secretary of SD Pratinidhi Sabha Dr Gurdip Sharma briefed about the history of the College and welcomed each and everyone present there. Then Principal Dr Rajiv Kumar presented the annual report of the college. The college students performed cultural items.
Chief guest Dr Ravjot Singh, president Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha (Pb) New Delhi, Dr Desh Bandu, his wife Dr Bharti Bandu, Dr Rajiv Kumar, Principal & Dr Shuchi Sharma distributed prizes among students, volunteers of various committees , winner cricket team of the college, prominent personalities of the town and others. The souvenir dedicated to the ‘Diamond Jubilee’ of the college was also released during the function by all the dignitaries and members of souvenir committee.
