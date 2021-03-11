Ghallughara Diwas: Security beefed up in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 5

In view of ‘Ghallughara Diwas’, the district administration has made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order besides deploying adequate police personnel in the district.

The administration has deputed 20 duty magistrates to keep a close tab on the situation whereas the police department laid 32 nakas and patrolling had also been increased at sensitive places.

Accompanied by Commissioner of Police Gursharan Singh Sandhu and SSP Swapan Sharma, DC Ghanshyam Thori, while participating in the video conference chaired by the Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari to take stock of law-and-order situation, apprised that foolproof security arrangements had been put in place to maintain peace and harmony in the district. He said 11 duty magistrates had been deputed in Commisionerate while nine in jurisdiction of SSP (Rural).

Similarly, 32 police nakas were laid of which 12 in Commissionerate and 20 in SSP Rural’s jurisdiction. Apart from these, reserve police force has also been kept to rush and tackle any situation in the district.

The DC also urged the people to report any suspicious activity if found in their respective areas so that the needful action could be initiated promptly. As many as 324 police personnel have been deployed under the officers in the rank of ADCPs and ACPs to ensure various activities in peaceful manner, he said adding 336 police personnel were kept reserve for the areas falling under SSP (Rural) whereas 113 in Commissionerate police.