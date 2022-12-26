Ghana man held with 52-gm ice

Phagwara: The Police have arrested a drug peddler and seized 52 gm of ICE from his possession. The suspect is a Ghana resident, who studies at LPU, the police said. He was nabbed at a check point near the Law Gate Miherru when he was riding a bike .The police have impounded his bike, and registered a case against him under the NDPS Act. OC
Jewellery shop burgled
Phagwar: A jewellery shop was reportedly burgled in Panchhat village early today. Some unidentified persons broke into the Guru Nanak Jewellers store and decamped with valuables including gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 7 lakh. The police have registered case, and are scrutinising the footage of nearby CCTV cameras as part of the investigation.
Tribune Shorts
