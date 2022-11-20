Ghar ka Chef Season-3 at st soldier's

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: St Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology organised Ghar Ka Chef Season-3 by on the theme of ‘One ingredient one dish’. Managing Director Prof Manhar Arora was the chief guest. He was welcomed by Principal Sandeep Lohani, staff and the students. As many as 15 teams of students were formed to prepare different types of dishes. Prof Arora in his inaugural address interacted with the participants and told them about the importance of such skill-based activities.

Model selected for Inspire Awards

Sanskriti KMV School has once again excelled in promoting scientific innovation as it got selected for the state-level exhibition under Inspire Awards 2022. Vyomkesh Gupta, Class XI (non-medical) student has been selected from Jalandhar for the demonstration of project model Aerotrek. He had put up his model in the district level project competitions organised by the District Education Department Model Aerotrek is a device generated to clean air using minimum requirements. The cost-effective device gives clean air using a system of internal fans to pull the air in home through a series of filters that removes harmful air-borne particles like dust, pollen and bacteria.

Fact-Checking Workshop at Hans Raj

The PG Department of Mass Communication and Video Production of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised one-day fact checking workshop under the Google News Initiative. The resource person was Khyati Kohli, Managing Director Truescoop. Principal Ajay Sareen and Head of Department Rama Sharma welcomed her. Rama Sharma gave her brief introduction and told the students about the objectives of the workshop. Kohli said forwarding the message or news without verifying could be dangerous. She also told the students about various softwares available for fact checking. She told that how we can find out the truth behind news, videos or pictures by using tools available on Google. As many as 50 students participated in this workshop.

Kanya vidyalaya shines in Youth Fest

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya performed well in the zonal youth festival organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The students displayed their talent and secured the first position in quiz and phulkari competition. Along with the top position, students also bagged the third position in group dance, on-the-spot painting, classical vocal, classical instrumental (non-percussion), giddha, group song, luddi and folk song competition.

Blood Donation Camp held at ct group

CT Group of Institution, Maqsudan, organised a ‘Blood Donation Camp’ under the guidance and supervision of Ruby Hospital and Disha Deep NGO Jalandhar. During the camp, around 50 students and faculty members donated their blood. A contingent of 10 team members comprising doctors and technicians from Ruby Hospital and Disha Deep NGO Jalandhar branch contributed to the camp. The students were counseled on the safety and significance of blood donation in societal interest.

Awareness Programme on marriage

Women Empowerment Cell of PCM SD College for Women held an awareness programme in collaboration with NGO Divya Drishti and National Commission for Women at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Patara. The title of the programme was— NRI Marriages- Do’s and Dont’s a way forward. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar inaugurated the event. Dr Madhu Prashar, former Principal, Dev Samaj College for Women, Ferozepur delivered a valuable discourse. During the event, some of the victims shared their personal experiences. The overall purpose of the event was to enlighten people about NRI disputes relating to marriages, ways to file dispute and dispute resolution mechanism.

Inter-School Lawn Tennis Tourney

Mayor World School hosted Sahodaya Inter-School Lawn Tennis Tournament (Under-19 category). As many as 11 teams of boys and eight teams of girls from their different schools across Jalandhar district participated in the tournament. Cambridge Innovative School won the first position. Mayor World School stood at second position while the third position was shared between Police DAV Public School and MGN Public School Urban Estate Phase II, in the Under-19 Girls Category. In Under-19 Boys Category the first position was clinched by Manav Sehyog School while the second position was bagged by Police DAV Public School. Apeejay School,Mahavir Marg and Guru Amar Daas Public School shared the third position.

Volleyball match at police DAV

An inter-house volleyball match was organised at Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, in which boys’ and girls’ volleyball teams of all the four houses of the school participated. Principal Rashmi Vij was introduced to all the players and she encouraged them to give their best. The boys’ team of Tejaswi House bagged the first prize. Runners Up position went to Ojasvi House. First among Girls’ team was Tejaswi House. Manasvi House was the runner up.

Library Week at hindu kanya college

The College Library and Readers’ Club of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, celebrated National Library Week from November 14 to 19. These celebrations were organised to follow a practice initiated by IV Ramayya, recognised as the ‘Architect of public library movement in India’ as per the guidelines of the Indian Library Association.