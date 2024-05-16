Ghatkopar tragedy: Jalandhar MC starts inspecting billboards

Jalandhar, May 15
The Municipal Corporation of Jalandhar has started checking billboards in the city to ensure residents’ safety and to avert any untoward incidents.
The development comes following the Ghatkopar tragedy in Mumbai, wherein at least 10 persons were killed and several were injured as a massive billboard fell that also crushed a petrol pump.
MC Commissioner Gautam Jain said they have started inspecting the safety of billboards installed in the city. “We are inspecting billboards, and will act accordingly in case there is any challenge,” he said.
Notably, there are 59 unipoles in the city. “Our teams keep on checking the areas and have found that there are no illegal boards installed in Jalandhar,” claimed Mandeep Singh, the Superintendent of Advertisement Department.
He added, “Especially during elections, teams of the MC, district administration and flying squads are on their toes to ensure that no illegal structure come up here.”
