Ghazal writer Kochar to get Kewal Vig Award

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 26

Noted Punjabi gazal writer Dr Gurcharan Kaur Kochar will be honoured with Kewal Vig Award 2022 for her sincere contributions in painting vivid pictures of social concerns in her poerty as “Best Poet”. Manjit Rai (USA), who penned down four books, will be honoured as “Best Writer”.

Jatinder Mohan Vig, Chairman of Kewal Vig Foundation said the Kewal Vig Memorial Award was instituted in 1994 in the memory of Late Kewal Vig, Founder Editor of Punjabi Magazine ‘Janta Sansar’. On every death anniverisary of Late Kewal Vig, these awards are presented.

The presentation ceremony will be held on December 4 at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall, Jalandhar.

Dr Kochar in her poetry has enunciated emotions and life experiences. Her Gazals have been sung by many singers. NRI Manjit Rai, who penned down an English book ‘In Search of Myself’ and three in Punjabi, has guided society in her writings. As many as 59 eminent literary personalities have already recieved these awards so far.