GIAN course on biotechnology at NIT Jalandhar

Jalandhar: The Department of Biotechnology of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology has concluded a 10-day course, ‘Biotechnology and Biovalourisation of Extremophiles’, under the Global Initiative for Academic Network (GIAN). Prof Rajesh K Sani, South Dakota Mines, Engineering, Science, Technology University, USA, was the foreign speaker. Prof Subir Kundu, former professor School of Biotechnology, IIT, BHU, delivered three lectures on the latest development and various aspects of biofuels production throughout the world. Nitai Basak, Head, Department of Biotechnology, delivered three lectures on ‘Biotechnology and process engineering of biohydrogen production’. Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director, NIT, congratulated Basak for conducting the programme.

Movie starcast visits Hans Raj

A promotional event for the movie ‘Mittran Da Naa Chalda’ was organised on the premises of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya. The star cast of the movie Tania and Raj Shoker took part in the event. The teaser of the movie was played on the occasion. Principal Ajay Sareen said that ‘Mittran Da Naa Chalda’ was a didactic movie in which problems that were faced by girls who left their house for bread and butter had been presented. Moreover, Sareen explained that, how these girls are tortured physically and mentally in the society and how people treat them indifferently. In addition to it, she told that, such sorts of movies depict the rights of women which further assist them to maintain dignity in the society. The star cast of the movie Tania and Raj Shocker presented their views on this picture and suggested that, this movie has been made especially for girls and every girl must watch it. Moreover, they said, in this movie, they have enlivened themselves for highlighting the dark side of society which become chaos in the way of girls who leave their house for earning in order to run their domestic life and how, while, earning, the people of different community try to use them. On this eve, students and teachers also danced with the star cast of the movie.

Samridhi wins bronze in badminton

All-India Sub Junior Badminton Tournament was held at Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. Samridhi Bhardwaj, a student of Police DAV Public School, along with her partner Sanvi Nautiyal, won a bronze medal in girls’ double under-17. Principal Rashmi Vij congratulated the winners and the coaches, Love Kumar and Parveen Kumar.

Students ace in national youth fest

Students of Apeejay College of Fine Arts competed with students of 124 universities and aced in a national-level youth festival by securing the first and second spots. Students of Apeejay College of Fine Arts participated in the fest organised by Jain University, Bengaluru. Students of the college represented Guru Nanak Dev University. In western vocal (solo), Kritika Sharma bagged the first position. In western group song, Kritika Sharma, Deepali Pameh, Nargis, Harsifat Kaur, Jasleen Kaur and Bhavini Rampal enchanted everyone with their melodious performance and secured the first position. In classical instrumental (non-percussion), Sehajdeep Singh mesmerised everyone with his performance of sitar and bagged the first position. Gurasis Singh, Ramneesh, Iqra Sharma, Nirvair Singh, Ankush and Mahesh Kumar satirised social problems through their skit performance and bagged the second position. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated students on their achievement.

Inter-college caption contest held

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Collegiate School organised an online inter-college caption contest named ‘Power of Pen’ in order to harness creative potential of students. The competition was organised by the Department of English. A large number of students from Punjab, Jammu, Chandigarh, Haryana, Maharashtra Delhi and Andhra Pradesh participated in the event. Congratulating the winners namely Tanvir, Bhumika, Kamaldeep, Palak Nigam and Baldeep, principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi said such creative activities provide young learners ample opportunities aimed at fostering language competencies like perception, precision and power of imagination through expression.

Pupils ace in Essay Competition

Shiv Jyoti Public School students participated in National English Essay Writing Competition. Radhika Aggarwal of Class IX won a cash reward of Rs 4,000. Principal Parveen Saili, vice-principal Ramandeep, lauded her efforts and congratulated her parents and guide teacher.

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

2 former ministers in jail, AAP plans door-to-door campaign in Delhi

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

