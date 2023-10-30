Girl electrocuted while playing on house roof in Kapurthala village

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 29

A 15-year-old girl died this afternoon when she came in contact with high-voltage wires crossing over the roof of a house at the Dhaliwal Dona village in Kapurthala district.

The incident happened when two girls aged 8 and 15 were reportedly playing on the roof of a house at Dhaliwal Dona village. The elder girl grabbed a high-tension 11 kV wire passing over the house. The younger girl was injured in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Rajdeep Kaur, daughter of Dharmapal, while younger girl was identified as Komalpreet Kaur (8), daughter of Jasbir Singh. The parents of both girls rushed them to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, where the Rajdeep was declared brought dead. Komalpreet is currently under treatment at the hospital.

Dr Navdeep Kaur, who was on duty when the girls were brought at the hospital said, “The family of both the girls brought them to the hospital this afternoon. The elder one had sustained severe burn injuries. As per what they told us, she held on to an overhead electric wire while playing and got electrocuted. The girl died by the time the family brought her to the hospital. She had burns on her legs and thighs. The younger girl grabbed the elder when the accident happened. But she has only mild injuries and her treatment is going on.”

The father of deceased girl lives abroad.

