Girl succumbs to her injuries

Our Correspondent

Talwara (Hoshiarpur): Two months ago, a teenager, who was badly injured in a fire accident at her house died on Friday, during treatment at PGI Chandigarh. In the statement given to ASI Ranveer Singh, the mother of the deceased, Poonam Sharma, wife of Deepak Sharma, a resident of Talwara, said their daughter Ishita Sharma (16) used to study in Class X. She was at home on January 18 as it was a holiday. Ishita was ironing clothes kept on the table. During this, after dry-cleaning some of the clothes, she placed the bottle of petrol on the same table. The petrol leaked and the clothes kept on the table caught fire and Ishita also came in the grip of the flames. They tried saving her and immediately admitted her to the local BBMB hospital Talwara for treatment. Doctors of the BBMB hospital referred her to the PGIMER in Chandigarh on March 14, where she died during treatment on Friday. OC

Sand Mining: FIR against 2 firms

Talwara (Hoshiarpur): A case was registered against two companies under the Mining Mineral Act for illegal mining at Bhol Bhadmania and Sukhchainpur villages of Kandi area. ASI Gurvinder Singh said the police had put up a naka near Adda Baringali. During this, a person secretly informed them that Bhol Bhadmania resident of Chandra Gada, has given her land to SS Goyal Buildcon Private Limited Company, Ludhiana, and Kalputaru Power Transmission Noida for levelling. During this, the police, on inquiry, found that this land was given by the said person to the said companies for levelling without taking permission from the Mining Department. Chandra Gada admitted that she gave her land for levelling without taking the nod from the mining officer.