Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 24

Six students from Jalandhar have made it to the state merit list for Class XII PSEB results, out of a total of 343 students. Among these six students, only two attended government schools, while the others are from private schools affiliated with the PSEB. None of these six students secured a position in the top 10, raising concerns about the performance of government schools in the district.

This issue was also observed last year, as the district had a limited representation in the merit list, with the top positions being claimed by girls from private schools.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar achieved an overall pass percentage of 93.97, placing it eighth among all districts in the state. Of the 20,942 students who appeared for the Class XII exams, 19,680 students successfully passed.

Khushi (98%)

Ekta, a student from SP Prime Senior Secondary Public School in Deol Nagar, secured the first position in the district with 98.4 per cent mark in commerce stream, scoring 492 out of 500. The second position was claimed by Khushi, a student from Amar Shaheed Lala Jagat Narayan Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Nehru Garden, with a score of 98 per cent.

Sejalpreet (97.4%)

Sejalpreet Kaur from Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Mehatpur secured the third position with 97.4 per cent marks. Both Khushi and Sejalpreet are also from the commerce stream.

Other merit holders in the district include Himanshi and Ritika from SP Prime Senior Secondary Public School in Deol Nagar, both scored 97.2 and 97 per cent marks respectively, and Tanisha from HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School, who secured 97 per cent marks. All three of them belong to the commerce stream.

Himanshi (97.2%)

Talking to this correspondent, Ekta, brimming with joy, attributed her success to the unwavering support of her parents and teachers. Her journey leading up to the exams had been steady, with a normal routine centered around diligent self-study. She ensured thorough revision of every lesson immediately after it was taught at school. However, when the exams arrived, she embraced an intensified commitment, doubling her study hours and devoting a minimum of seven to eight hours each day, while consciously limiting her time spent on social media.

Ritika (97%)

As the daughter of Sushil Kumar, a grocery shop owner, Ekta said she wants to be a chartered accountant. “My ultimate goal is to make my parents beam with pride”, she confessed.

“They never burdened me with the pressure of achieving high marks. Instead, they consistently emphasized the importance of knowledge and skills. Even if my grades were not good, they believed in the significance of a clear understanding of all subjects”, she added.

Another achiever, Khushi, shared her success mantra, which revolved around unwavering dedication to her studies. “I maintained a daily study routine, and during the exams, I focused solely on revisiting all the lessons,” she said.

Adhering to a well-structured timetable, Khushi allocated fixed time slots for using social media, ensuring balance in her life. The daughter of Nand Lal, also a grocery shop owner in Kishanpura, she nurtured a deep passion for teaching. She said that she even lent a helping hand to her classmates, and was always ready to dispel any doubts that clouded their understanding.

Sejalpreet Kaur, daughter of Bikramjit Singh, a farmer, revealed that her path to success was paved by a steadfast adherence to a fixed timetable and a commitment to self-study.

Himanshi, who secured 97.2 per cent score, said she aspired to become a successful businesswoman. “I firmly believe in the power of hard work”, she proclaimed, adding that one who gives their utmost effort will undoubtedly reap rewarding results.

Tanisha takes tuition to support family

Tanisha, who scored 97%, carried the weight of a challenging personal journey. She got a remarkable 98.6% in Class XI. However, on the day the results were announced, she lost her father. “My father always harboured the desire for me to achieve remarkable academic feats and pursue higher studies abroad,” she revealed. Tanisha’s mother is a dedicated homemaker who gives tuition. Her elder sister works in a private company to support them. To aid her family, Tanisha herself embarked on the path of tutoring, teaching students of the ninth and tenth grades. Balancing her own studies and those of her students, she maintained a flexible schedule during the exams, she emphasised.

Carpenter’s daughter carve out success

Ritika, who secured 97%, expressed her desire to forge a career in the banking sector. She attributed her success to the relentless dedication of her parents, who had worked tirelessly to support her education. “I want nothing more than to make them proud,” Ritika humbly added.