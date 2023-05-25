 Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4% : The Tribune India

PSEB class XII results

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Six, including four from pvt schools, on merit list I All from commerce stream

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Ekta (98.4%). Photos: Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 24

Six students from Jalandhar have made it to the state merit list for Class XII PSEB results, out of a total of 343 students. Among these six students, only two attended government schools, while the others are from private schools affiliated with the PSEB. None of these six students secured a position in the top 10, raising concerns about the performance of government schools in the district.

This issue was also observed last year, as the district had a limited representation in the merit list, with the top positions being claimed by girls from private schools.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar achieved an overall pass percentage of 93.97, placing it eighth among all districts in the state. Of the 20,942 students who appeared for the Class XII exams, 19,680 students successfully passed.

Khushi (98%)

Ekta, a student from SP Prime Senior Secondary Public School in Deol Nagar, secured the first position in the district with 98.4 per cent mark in commerce stream, scoring 492 out of 500. The second position was claimed by Khushi, a student from Amar Shaheed Lala Jagat Narayan Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Nehru Garden, with a score of 98 per cent.

Sejalpreet (97.4%)

Sejalpreet Kaur from Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Mehatpur secured the third position with 97.4 per cent marks. Both Khushi and Sejalpreet are also from the commerce stream.

Other merit holders in the district include Himanshi and Ritika from SP Prime Senior Secondary Public School in Deol Nagar, both scored 97.2 and 97 per cent marks respectively, and Tanisha from HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School, who secured 97 per cent marks. All three of them belong to the commerce stream.

Himanshi (97.2%)

Talking to this correspondent, Ekta, brimming with joy, attributed her success to the unwavering support of her parents and teachers. Her journey leading up to the exams had been steady, with a normal routine centered around diligent self-study. She ensured thorough revision of every lesson immediately after it was taught at school. However, when the exams arrived, she embraced an intensified commitment, doubling her study hours and devoting a minimum of seven to eight hours each day, while consciously limiting her time spent on social media.

Ritika (97%)

As the daughter of Sushil Kumar, a grocery shop owner, Ekta said she wants to be a chartered accountant. “My ultimate goal is to make my parents beam with pride”, she confessed.

“They never burdened me with the pressure of achieving high marks. Instead, they consistently emphasized the importance of knowledge and skills. Even if my grades were not good, they believed in the significance of a clear understanding of all subjects”, she added.

Another achiever, Khushi, shared her success mantra, which revolved around unwavering dedication to her studies. “I maintained a daily study routine, and during the exams, I focused solely on revisiting all the lessons,” she said.

Adhering to a well-structured timetable, Khushi allocated fixed time slots for using social media, ensuring balance in her life. The daughter of Nand Lal, also a grocery shop owner in Kishanpura, she nurtured a deep passion for teaching. She said that she even lent a helping hand to her classmates, and was always ready to dispel any doubts that clouded their understanding.

Sejalpreet Kaur, daughter of Bikramjit Singh, a farmer, revealed that her path to success was paved by a steadfast adherence to a fixed timetable and a commitment to self-study.

Himanshi, who secured 97.2 per cent score, said she aspired to become a successful businesswoman. “I firmly believe in the power of hard work”, she proclaimed, adding that one who gives their utmost effort will undoubtedly reap rewarding results.

Tanisha takes tuition to support family

Tanisha, who scored 97%, carried the weight of a challenging personal journey. She got a remarkable 98.6% in Class XI. However, on the day the results were announced, she lost her father. “My father always harboured the desire for me to achieve remarkable academic feats and pursue higher studies abroad,” she revealed. Tanisha’s mother is a dedicated homemaker who gives tuition. Her elder sister works in a private company to support them. To aid her family, Tanisha herself embarked on the path of tutoring, teaching students of the ninth and tenth grades. Balancing her own studies and those of her students, she maintained a flexible schedule during the exams, she emphasised.

Carpenter’s daughter carve out success

Ritika, who secured 97%, expressed her desire to forge a career in the banking sector. She attributed her success to the relentless dedication of her parents, who had worked tirelessly to support her education. “I want nothing more than to make them proud,” Ritika humbly added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Australian universities ban Indian students from Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana amid visa fraud concerns

2
Entertainment

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

3
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused detained at Bengaluru airport turns out to be a case of mistaken identity

4
Nation

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen deliberately crashes truck into a White House barrier; says he wanted to kill President Biden

6
Nation

When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes

7
Delhi

Delhi Police head constable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

8
Punjab

NSA officers question Amritpal Singh in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to release pending instalment of 6 per cent DA to government employees

10
Nation

Kangra Cooperative Bank's account with RBI loses Rs 7.79 crore in cyber fraud case

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening

‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening

14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...

Modi, Albanese dwell on steps to mitigate Indo-Pacific challenges

Modi, Albanese dwell on steps to mitigate Indo-Pacific challenges

Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes

Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes

Launched world’s first green building in TN

Historical sceptre ‘Sengol’ to be installed in new Parl building

Historical sceptre ‘Sengol’ to be installed in new Parl building

Attacks on temples: India, Oz to exchange info on separatists

Attacks on temples: India, Oz to exchange info on separatists


Cities

View All

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet tops Amritsar district with 99%

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet Kaur tops Amritsar district with 99%

Tarn Taran district fares well in PSEB Class XII exams

As mercury soars, health experts advise precautions

Wheat procurement to end today

Woman duped of gold bangles at airport in Amritsar, 1 held

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Protesters armed with swords, can’t remove barriers, HC told

Chandigarh civic body to map shamlat land through differential GPS

Chandigarh: Mercury drops 7 notches in a day

PGI offers free online hearing evaluation of patients

Delhi Excise Policy: ED raids premises of AAP MP’s associates

Delhi Excise Policy: ED raids premises of AAP MP’s associates

Three dupe woman of Rs 7.8 lakh on pretext of crypto investment, held

Cricketer’s sister abused, Delhi Commission for Women chief seeks FIR

Jalandhar: Man’s hand chopped off, eyes hurt in brutal attack

Jalandhar: Man’s hand chopped off, eyes hurt in brutal attack

Latifpura oustees get 15 more days to submit applications

Hoshiarpur: Avantika first in vocational trade

4 arrested with 37-gm heroin in rural areas

New Kapurthala DC stresses transparency

Navpreet tops dist, 3rd in state

Navpreet tops dist, 3rd in state

Man hacked to death by friend at sweetmeat shop

Encroachments removed by MC on Lodhi Club road

12-yr-old raped, man arrested

Eradicating drug menace real tribute to martyr, says minister

Rain brings down temperature in Patiala, Met predicts 2-day wet spell

Rain brings down temperature in Patiala, Met predicts 2-day wet spell

Talk on ‘quality in legal research’

Attack on scribe: Case registered

Three travel agents booked for duping man of Rs 1.2 crore

4 held for vehicle thefts