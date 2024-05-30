Girl’s body found in bushes

Our Correspondent

Garhdiwala, May 29

The body of an 18-year-old girl was found in bushes on the roadside near the Mangarh toll plaza on the Dasuya-Hoshiarpur road late this evening. The deceased has been identified as Gurleen Kaur of Mangarh village.

According to information, Gurleen was doing a computer course at a centre located in the Kokla Market, Garhdiwala. While Gurleen was waiting for a bus at a bus stand to return to her home around 3.30 pm today after taking computer classes, her grandfather Dharam Singh called her asking about her whereabouts. She told him that she was at Garhdiwala.

Later, a passerby spotted her body in the bushes near the Mangarh toll plaza in the evening and informed the police. The police identified the body and informed her family members. The police took the body into their possession and started further investigations into the matter.

The police also recovered a sharp knife from the spot. It is being suspected that someone had murdered the girl.

