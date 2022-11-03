Girls' college bags bronze in kho-kho

Jalandhar, November 2
The kho-kho team of Maharaja Brahamanand Bhooriwale Gokul Gaur Girls’ College Rattewal, Nawanshahr, won a bronze medal in inter-college competitions held at Panjab University on Monday. The kho-kho events were organised by the Directorate Sports of the university. Princiapal Dr. Satwant Kaur wished the kho-kho team luck for a bright future.
