Girls' college bags bronze in kho-kho

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

The kho-kho team of Maharaja Brahamanand Bhooriwale Gokul Gaur Girls’ College Rattewal, Nawanshahr, won a bronze medal in inter-college competitions held at Panjab University on Monday. The kho-kho events were organised by the Directorate Sports of the university. Princiapal Dr. Satwant Kaur wished the kho-kho team luck for a bright future.