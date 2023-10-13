Girls come out with flying colours

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 12

Several students from Jalandhar cleared the PCS (Judicial) examination, the results of which were declared on Wednesday evening.

Among the toppers from Jalandhar in the general category are Haramrit Kaur Gaba, who bagged third rank in Punjab, and Chahat Chhabra, who claimed 28th spot in the state. Gaba hails from Garden Colony here and Chhabra is from Ambika Colony.

Others who cracked the exam Himani, Shivani, Simran Kaur and Satnam Singh, who are LLB pass-outs from St Soldier Law College, too have cracked the examination. Other students from Jalandhar to have cleared the examination are Divyani Luthra, Gunneek Kaur, Harjinder Singh and Pallika. Arshpreet Kaur from Kapurthala has also cleared the examination.

The duo from Guru Nanak Dev University Regional Campus, here, appeared for the exams for the first time. They hail from business families.

Haramrit is currently pursuing LLM (Family Law) from the GNDU campus, while Chahat is 2021 pass-out from the same college.

Haramrit said: “My focus throughout the preparation had been on attempting a good paper in the mains. I still remember how I worked on writing good essays in English and Punjabi. My essay in English was related to women empowerment and that in Punjabi was ‘Punjab in 2050’. Once I had appeared for the mains in June this year, my focus was on preparing for the interview for which I appeared on October 1”.

Asked how she planned to celebrate her success, she said: “Since I hail from a religious family, all celebrations are planned accordingly. My father and paternal uncle are planning to hold a ‘shukrana samagam’, which will be a thanksgiving to the Almighty”.

Chahat Chhabra flashes the victory sign with her family members.

Chahat shared how all her elder cousins in the family, all of whom had pursued LLB, guided her at every step. “I have been the luckiest of them all in having cracked the exam,” she said.

Chahat’s mother Sangeeta Chhabra said: “My daughter used to study till late night and would resume self-study again in the early hours.”

She gave all credit to her maternal uncle Krishan Kochhar for motivating her all the time. Chahat has been a gold medallist of the GNDU twice. She had scored 94 per cent marks in plus two humanities, passing out from Sanskriti KMV School. Her father Rajesh Chhabra runs a general store.

