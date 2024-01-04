 Girls shine in Football meet : The Tribune India

Girls shine in Football meet

Players of Doaba College after winning the inter-college football tournament in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The girls’ football team from Doaba College bagged the first position in ‘B’ Division Inter-College Football Tournament in GNDU and brought laurels to the institution. Principal Pardeep Bhandari said the team comprising Parminder, Amandeep, Navdeep, Geeta, Puneet, Parneet, Satvinder, Gayatri, Rubi, Nancy, Mamta, Sonam, Drishti, Sonia, Palak, Jaismeen, Deepika and Swati participated under guidance of coach Vijay Kumar and prof Vinod Kumar and defeated the teams of Hindu College, DAV Amritsar, SDSPM College for Women, Raiya, and secured the first position in GNDU. Principal Pardeep Bhandari, Ominder Johal and prof Vinod Kumar felicitated the victorious team members in the college.

Performance at Music Festival

Students of the Department of Music from Lyallpur Khalsa College gave musical performances at the famous Sri Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan. The student artistes and teachers performed shabad rachna, Sarvaswati Vandanas and Harivallabh Vandanas on the very first day of the Sangeet Summit and made the audience sway to the music. College governing council president Balbir Kaur congratulated the student artistes for the performance and wished them the best to continue their journey. Principal Jaspal Singh said that the preparation of these presentations was done by prof Sukhdev Singh, head of the department of music, and the participants were accompanied by prof Gunveer Singh and prof Aakash Sharma on tabla and student Som Bahadur on guitar.

Success in culinary world

Karan Saluja with students of St Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

Karan Saluja, a 2017-batch BSc hospitality and hotel administration graduate from St. Soldier Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, has carved a niche in the culinary world. Beginning his career at Le Meridian, New Delhi, and later contributing to the success of Shangri-la Eros, New Delhi, Saluja’s professional trajectory reached new heights when he ventured into international hospitality. Having worked at establishments such as Dukes The Palm and Crowne Plaza Marina in Dubai, UAE, Saluja has played pivotal roles in food and beverage service. Expressing gratitude, Saluja acknowledged the guidance and support of Institute Principal Sandeep Lohani and the faculty members who played a pivotal role in shaping his career.

NCC Camp at HMV

Combined annual training camp being organised by the NCC entered the seventh day at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya. The 2 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC had organised it in the campus of the institution under the guidance of Commanding Officer Col MS Sachdev and Maj Amanpreet Kaur, Administrative Officer 2PB (G) BN NCC. Principal Ajay Sareen encouraged all the participants to complete the camp. The day started with PT followed by arms drill. Then lecture on camouflage and concealment was given by Subedar Davinder Pal Singh assisted by Havildar Bablu Ram. Later, Nayak Vishal Singh and Nayak Yadav practically demonstrated camouflage to cadets. Lecture on conduct of A and B certificate exams on a new pattern of OMR sheet had been explained by the GCI Anju Sharma to the cadets. A talk on ‘Current health care issues faced by girls and preventive measures’ was delivered by Dr Anamica Lall, obstetrician and gynaecologist of the Civil Hospital. She covered the causes of PCOD, breast cancer and cervical cancer. In the evening, a competition on obstacle and tent pitching was organised. Hav Jasbir Singh is overall in charge of cadet’s training and is conducting firing competitions.

Research paper presentation

The meeting of the Japan Health Physics Society witnessed a profound presentation by Dr Satvir Singh, assistant professor at the Department of Applied Sciences, CT Institute of Management and Technology. Co-organised by Tokyo Metropolitan University and the Japan Society for Promotion of Science, the conference highlighted cutting-edge research in health physics. Dr Satvir Singh’s presentation, titled ‘Tin oxide nanoparticles: Synthesis, characterisation, adsorption studies, and application as U(VI) scavenger from high uranium prevalent groundwater samples from Mansa district of SW-Punjab’ unveiled findings in the realm of environmental health and technology. The significance of Dr Singh’s work lies in its potential to offer a sustainable solution for mitigating uranium contamination, a critical issue affecting water sources in various regions.

Capacity building programme

DAV College under the aegis of internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) in collaboration with Lajpat Rai Library organised capacity building programme for faculty on ‘Information Literacy: Effective Utilisation of Library Resources and Services’. The aim of the programme was to foster a culture of knowledge and information literacy. Naveen Saini, head librarian, welcomed principal Rajesh Kumar, prof Archana Oberoi, vice-principal and all the faculty members in the library premises. In his speech, he provided insights for the days’ discussions and information literacy including the various resources available in the college library. Principal Rajesh Kumar encouraged the faculty members to make the maximum benefit of library resources and services underscoring their significance in advancing academics and research endeavours.

