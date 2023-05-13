Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 12

Jalandhar girls have performed brilliantly and topped the three streams — medical, non-medical and commerce — in the Class XII exam results declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Interestingly, all of them are avid readers. Noorpal Kaur Sidhu from Lala Jagat Narain DAV Model School scored 99.49 per cent in the commerce stream and bagged overall first position in the district. Noor shared that she was not expecting this result at all.

The daughter of lawyer parents, Noor wants to pursue either BA economics (honours) or psychology (honours). “I am very interested in knowing how people’s minds work,” she shared. An ardent reader, Noor shared that she writes poetry also. While talking to The Tribune, Noor confessed that she was always an average student. But what changed then? “I stopped using social media two years ago and saw a lot of improvement in myself. I just got bored of it and realised that it was of no use and now I have immersed myself in the books and novels, apart from subject-related books,” the topper shared. “I just listened to my teachers; they have worked harder than me. They prepared us for everything. I am thankful to them and my parents,” she expressed.

Aashna Sharma, from Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town topped the Non-Medical stream by scoring 98.4 per cent. Aashna said she was a little skeptical about the English subject, but shared that she was glad that she could score well. “My teachers were always there for us and supported us throughout,” she said. Now she plans to pursue B.Tech in computer science. While her father is a college principal, her mother is a professor.

Aashna also likes to read a lot of fiction novels and loves to listen to music whenever she takes breaks in between. “Now I am preparing for JEE-Advanced,” she said.

Mayor World School student Aahana Aggarwal bagged 98.25 per cent in the medical stream. Her father is a businessman and mother a housewife. Aahana will be moving to the US for her further studies. She wants to study neuroscience. Talking about her interest, she said, “I read classic literature and am currently reading 1984 by George Orwell.”

Sanchit Gandhi from Eklavya school has bagged second position in the commerce stream by scoring 98.8 per cent marks. Both Sanchit’s parents are commerce teachers who guided him and cleared his doubts. “I took coaching from them. Now I am preparing hard for the CUET exam so that I can get admission to top universities or colleges,” he informed. Atulya Malhan from Mayor World School scored 96.25 per cent in non-medical and Ashika Aggarwal from DPS bagged 96.6 percent in the medical stream.

APEEJAY School

Students of the school performed well in Class XII exams. Manya Gupta scored 97.2 per cent in commerce stream. Rujul Krishna topped non-medical stream in the school by scoring 95 per cent marks and Aarushi Mittal got 93 per cent in medical stream.

MGN Public School

Gunjan scored 96 per cent in medical stream. Rahul Saini and Srishti Aggarwal got 95.2 per cent marks in non-medical stream. Vibha scored 98.2 per cent in commerce field.

Dips School Suranussi

Komal from arts stream scored 95.6 per cent marks. The school management said the students of the schools had maintained the glory by securing more than 90 percent marks.

MGN Public School

Atishey Jain scored 97.4 per cent in the commerce stream. Pushproop Singh got 95.4 per cent in the medical stream and Deenank Sharma from non-medical stream got 97.4 per cent.

Guru Amar Dass Public

Arshpreet Singh Rai secured the first position in the school by scoring 98 per cent in commerce stream. In non-medical stream, Binju Thapa stood first by 92.6 per cent and in medical stream TejSarup Singh stood first by scoring 89.6 per cent and in humanities, Gursimar Kaur Dhillon stood first by scoring 96.4 per cent.

CJS Public School

Krish Nanda from the school brought laurels by securing 94 per cent marks in XII (medical stream).

Saffron Public, Phagwara

Akshita Bansal topped the school with 96 per cent marks in commerce. In the science stream, Supreet Kaur scored 90 per cent.

Swami Sant Dass, Phagwara

In commerce stream, Nandika Bedi got the first position with 96.8 per cent marks. In non-medical stream, Krish Kumar brought laurels to the school by scoring 94.8 per cent. In medical stream, Sukhpreet bagged the first position by scoring 92. 6 per cent.

Gurukul School

In commerce stream Sukrant Sandhu secured the first position in the school by securing 96 per cent marks. In science stream, Komal Rajput bagged the first position with 92 per cent marks.

State Public School

Sukhpreet Kaur from the school brought laurels to the school by securing 96 per cent marks.

Students and teachers of Sanskriti KMV School celebrate in Jalandhar on Friday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Sanskriti KMV

Manvinder Singh from commerce scored 96.4 per cent marks. In humanities, Umangika scored 96.4 per cent marks. Students Dhruv Malhotra and Harleen Kaur scored 95.2 and 95 per cent in science streams, respectively.

Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara

Muskan Chhabra topped with 97 per cent in commerce stream, Manraj Kaur scored 96.2 per cent marks. Krish Jassal scored 95.2 per cent in science stream. Nivedita Sallan scored 94 per cent in humanities.