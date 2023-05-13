 Girls take the lead in CBSE results : The Tribune India

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Top three streams in Class XII exams I Noorpal bags first position in district

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Students of Innocent Hearts School along celebrate after the CBSE announced the Class XII results in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 12

Jalandhar girls have performed brilliantly and topped the three streams — medical, non-medical and commerce — in the Class XII exam results declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Shunned social media, saw improvement

I stopped using social media two years ago and saw a lot of improvement in myself. I just got bored of it and realised that it was of no use. Now I have immersed myself in the books and novels, apart from subject-related books.

— Noorpal Kaur Sidhu, Commerce topper

Interestingly, all of them are avid readers. Noorpal Kaur Sidhu from Lala Jagat Narain DAV Model School scored 99.49 per cent in the commerce stream and bagged overall first position in the district. Noor shared that she was not expecting this result at all.

The daughter of lawyer parents, Noor wants to pursue either BA economics (honours) or psychology (honours). “I am very interested in knowing how people’s minds work,” she shared. An ardent reader, Noor shared that she writes poetry also. While talking to The Tribune, Noor confessed that she was always an average student. But what changed then? “I stopped using social media two years ago and saw a lot of improvement in myself. I just got bored of it and realised that it was of no use and now I have immersed myself in the books and novels, apart from subject-related books,” the topper shared. “I just listened to my teachers; they have worked harder than me. They prepared us for everything. I am thankful to them and my parents,” she expressed.

Aashna Sharma, from Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town topped the Non-Medical stream by scoring 98.4 per cent. Aashna said she was a little skeptical about the English subject, but shared that she was glad that she could score well. “My teachers were always there for us and supported us throughout,” she said. Now she plans to pursue B.Tech in computer science. While her father is a college principal, her mother is a professor.

Aashna also likes to read a lot of fiction novels and loves to listen to music whenever she takes breaks in between. “Now I am preparing for JEE-Advanced,” she said.

Mayor World School student Aahana Aggarwal bagged 98.25 per cent in the medical stream. Her father is a businessman and mother a housewife. Aahana will be moving to the US for her further studies. She wants to study neuroscience. Talking about her interest, she said, “I read classic literature and am currently reading 1984 by George Orwell.”

Sanchit Gandhi from Eklavya school has bagged second position in the commerce stream by scoring 98.8 per cent marks. Both Sanchit’s parents are commerce teachers who guided him and cleared his doubts. “I took coaching from them. Now I am preparing hard for the CUET exam so that I can get admission to top universities or colleges,” he informed. Atulya Malhan from Mayor World School scored 96.25 per cent in non-medical and Ashika Aggarwal from DPS bagged 96.6 percent in the medical stream.

APEEJAY School

Students of the school performed well in Class XII exams. Manya Gupta scored 97.2 per cent in commerce stream. Rujul Krishna topped non-medical stream in the school by scoring 95 per cent marks and Aarushi Mittal got 93 per cent in medical stream.

MGN Public School

Gunjan scored 96 per cent in medical stream. Rahul Saini and Srishti Aggarwal got 95.2 per cent marks in non-medical stream. Vibha scored 98.2 per cent in commerce field.

Dips School Suranussi

Komal from arts stream scored 95.6 per cent marks. The school management said the students of the schools had maintained the glory by securing more than 90 percent marks.

MGN Public School

Atishey Jain scored 97.4 per cent in the commerce stream. Pushproop Singh got 95.4 per cent in the medical stream and Deenank Sharma from non-medical stream got 97.4 per cent.

Guru Amar Dass Public

Arshpreet Singh Rai secured the first position in the school by scoring 98 per cent in commerce stream. In non-medical stream, Binju Thapa stood first by 92.6 per cent and in medical stream TejSarup Singh stood first by scoring 89.6 per cent and in humanities, Gursimar Kaur Dhillon stood first by scoring 96.4 per cent.

CJS Public School

Krish Nanda from the school brought laurels by securing 94 per cent marks in XII (medical stream).

Saffron Public, Phagwara

Akshita Bansal topped the school with 96 per cent marks in commerce. In the science stream, Supreet Kaur scored 90 per cent.

Swami Sant Dass, Phagwara

In commerce stream, Nandika Bedi got the first position with 96.8 per cent marks. In non-medical stream, Krish Kumar brought laurels to the school by scoring 94.8 per cent. In medical stream, Sukhpreet bagged the first position by scoring 92. 6 per cent.

Gurukul School

In commerce stream Sukrant Sandhu secured the first position in the school by securing 96 per cent marks. In science stream, Komal Rajput bagged the first position with 92 per cent marks.

State Public School

Sukhpreet Kaur from the school brought laurels to the school by securing 96 per cent marks.

Students and teachers of Sanskriti KMV School celebrate in Jalandhar on Friday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Sanskriti KMV

Manvinder Singh from commerce scored 96.4 per cent marks. In humanities, Umangika scored 96.4 per cent marks. Students Dhruv Malhotra and Harleen Kaur scored 95.2 and 95 per cent in science streams, respectively.

Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara

Muskan Chhabra topped with 97 per cent in commerce stream, Manraj Kaur scored 96.2 per cent marks. Krish Jassal scored 95.2 per cent in science stream. Nivedita Sallan scored 94 per cent in humanities.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

2
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

3
Delhi

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

4
Nation

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

5
Jalandhar

28-year-old man killed in firing outside gym in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

6
Diaspora

2 get life term for killing British Sikh boy 'thinking him to be a member of rival gang'

7
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra's apartment decked up ahead of engagement with Raghav Chadha

8
Nation

Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months

9
Nation Explainer

Pakistan descends into chaos; what is happening in India's neighbourhood

10
Entertainment

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra to have Bollywood-themed engagement; Karan Johar, Sania Mirza among others on guest list

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Top News

Karnataka Election results LIVE updates : Counting begins; curfew imposed in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP

Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina K...

Jalandhar bypoll result: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Wankhede sought ~25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI

Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI

FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites

‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul

‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul

Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...

Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe

Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe

Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...


Cities

View All

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Amritsar MC officials demolish Illegal structures in Golden Avenue

50 years on, Amritsar Improvement Trust allottees get ownership rights

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot bags Class X top spot

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Overcharging rampant at ISBT-43 parking in Chandigarh

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

Jalandhar bypoll result: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Group clash turns violent, one shot, another critical

MLA, Congress workers protest after tiff with MC Commissioner

Govt holds second Sarkar-Kisan Milni

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class X exams

82-year-old man dies of Covid-19

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

GLADA demolishes eight illegal colonies

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib

Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Thapar engg student found dead in hostel