‘Give opportunity to special kids’

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 30

The Sahara Welfare Society distributed school kits, dry ration and stationery items to orphans and disabled children in Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Janauri.

Renowned orthopaedic specialist and social worker Dr Jamil Bali was the chief guest and state vice-president of INTUC Vinod Rai was also present. Dr Jamil Bali said that children with special needs are not less than anyone and there is a need to provide them opportunities. If they get good opportunities, they can achieve every milestone. Today there are many children with special needs who, when given the opportunity, have done what normal children cannot muster the courage to do.

He said he was ready to serve these children with every possible support. Vinod Rai appreciated the efforts of Sahara Welfare Society and assured all possible cooperation from his side. Society president Renu Kunwar thanked the guests for providing encouragement to the children. School principal Ranjit Singh, society general secretary Akshay Atwal, and many others were also present.

#Hoshiarpur