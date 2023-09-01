 Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Three HIV positive blood units issued from facility to patients

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank


Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 31

Three HIV positive blood units were issued from the blood bank functioning from the premises of the Civil Hospital here. The state Department of Drugs Control observed that the “poor quality” blood of the bank was “unsafe for transfusion” and put patients’ lives at risk. The observations were made in an inspection report on the basis of which a formal show- cause notice was issued to the blood bank on August 24.

The blood bank was directed to immediately stop its operations till the deficiencies were removed. The facility was also directed to transfer the entire stock of tested and stored blood/blood components to other licensed blood bank. After receiving a notice, the blood bank stopped operations from August 26 onwards.

What notice states

  • Total 17 discrepancies have been listed at the blood bank.
  • The blood bank issued HIV +ve blood units bearing No. 2120, 2207 and 2204
  • The bank has no policy for discard of blood units which fall under grey zone in TTI testing
  • Various expired reagent/kits were kept in serology lab
  • Various reagents i.e. Anti A , Anti B and Anti-D monoclonal anti-bodies were kept in uncontrolled storage condition
  • The bank did not produce QC test report of whole human blood IP, packed red blood cells IP, platelet concentrate USP, fresh frozen plasma BP and cryoprecipitate USP.
  • The bank did not produce the QC test report of reagent/kits.
  • Donor medical form was not in-line with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.
  • Forms of some donors were not filled properly by Blood Transfusion Officer
  • Teflon tape and whitener was used at certain places in donor registers
  • Register was not completely filled by technician/Blood Transfusion Officer and was not in line with NACO guidelines
  • It was found that there was no permanent Blood Transfusion Officer at the bank

The notice served by Amit Duggal, Assistant Commssioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Punjab, stated, “Your blood bank is indulging in collection and supply of poor quality blood which is dangerous and unsafe for transfusion to patients/recipients and puts their life at risk. As such, it is against the patient safety compliance.”

Discrepancies came to the fore when the blood bank was inspected by Arvind Singh Panwar, Drug Inspector, Central Drug Standard Control Organisation, Baddi, and Ravi Gupta, Drugs Control Officer, Kapurthala, on August 1 for the renewal of its licence.

The notice stated why should the blood bank’s licence No. 1708-B not be suspended/cancelled on account of violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945?

Abhinav Trikha, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Punjab, said, “We are the regulating and not the implementing authority for blood banks. Any further action would be initiated by the Director, Health.”

Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur, Director, Health and Family Welfare, said, “Blood banks are under the Punjab State AIDS Control Society. So, they might be in a better position to tell. However, we will conduct an inquiry into the issue. As far as FIR is concerned, that can only be filed if the inquiry finds that the blood bank staff is erring.”

Bobby Gulati, Assistant Director, Punjab State AIDS Control Society, said, “The blood was found HIV non-reactive on being tested. The patients, who were given blood, have been found HIV negative. So, action can only be taken if they turn HIV positive.”

Gulati said, “Notably, HIV symptoms appear two to six weeks after exposure. In some patients, it may take months to years for symptoms to appear.”

Vinit Puri, general secretary, Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors Club, who runs an NGO, donated 1,157 units of blood to the bank from 2022 to 2023. He said, “The glaring discrepancies raise concern on all blood units in use at the bank. Requisite action should be taken against culprits who issued HIV +ve blood units. The patients who received such units should be traced. The authorities should conduct an inquiry into the matter.”

Notably, the Phagwara blood bank has not been new to controversy. The blood bank was closed in 2020 after HCV positive blood was issued to a 85-year-old woman and mismatched blood was given to a 19-year-old recipient.

A copy of the show-cause certificate issued by the Drug Department has also been marked to the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare; Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration, Punjab, Drugs Controller General (India); Director, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab; Deputy Drugs Controller (India); Additional Project Director, Punjab State AIDS Control Society; Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala; Zonal Licensing Authority (Drugs), Jalandhar, and Drugs Control Officer, Kapurthala.

#Phagwara

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

2
Punjab

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

3
Punjab

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

4
India

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

5
Sports

Protests outside Sachin Tendulkar’s home in Mumbai over online gaming advertisement; MLA Bachchu Kadu, supporters booked

6
Punjab

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

7
India

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

8
Business

Double digit growth in construction boosts India's GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter

9
J & K

Ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

10
Pollywood

Global artist Camilo teams up with Diljit Dosanjh for track ‘Palpita’; see video

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table

All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table

63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...

World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League

World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League

Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...

Leopard found dead on Ropar-Nurpur Bedi road in Punjab

Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

The carcass has been sent for post-mortem

Gang terrorising Indian, Asian jewellery stores in 4 US states busted

Gang terrorising Indian, Asian jewellery stores in 4 US states busted

Sunny Deol wishes his mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pics

Sunny Deol wishes his mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pics

Fans shower love and wish ‘Gadar 2’ actor’s mother


Cities

View All

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Opposition takes potshots at Bhagwant Mann govt at Amritsar fair

Properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of drug smugglers attached

Underwater potholes a nightmare for commuters near Old Sabzi Mandi

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Sec 26 trader robbed of Rs 1.75L near Kalagram

Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Mayor meets Governor over new works

Resident docs of GMCH to strike work on Sept 4

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

G-20: Jets, drones, missiles to secure Delhi airspace during summit

4-term ex-MLA Lovely is Delhi Congress chief

Two nabbed over anti-India graffiti at Metro stations

Bengal man held for indecent act on board Metro

SDM conducts surprise checking of IELTS centres

Balachaur SDM conducts surprise checking of IELTS centres

Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

Delimitation of wards: Next hearing on ‘Notice of motion to state govt’ on Sept 28

DC inspects dhussi bandh breach at Rajewal village

‘Bill Liyao, Inaam Pao’ scheme to start from today

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

City traffic police to go digital

Youth damages 6 stationary vehicles

MP Bittu’s aide dies as SUV rams into divider

Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Riddled with controversies, varsity ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’

Demand for civic amenity at holy place in F’garh Sahib

Varsity bags Central project on millets

Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today