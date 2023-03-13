Glaucoma week begins, but no tonometer at Phagwara hospital

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, March 12

The Health Department is observing ‘World Glaucoma Week’ from March 12 to March 18. As part of this campaign, free glaucoma check-up camps will be organised in all district and sub-divisional hospitals and government medical colleges to identify people suffering from the disease, so that they can be treated in a timely manner.

However, the eye department in the Phagwara Civil Hospital has no tonometer, a device to check the eye pressure of glaucoma patients. Eye surgeon Anita Dadra said she had already submitted the requirements before the authorities concerned.

The 140-bed Civil Hospital, which includes the 30-bed Mother-Child Care Centre, has been grappling with a shortage of doctors and medical equipment for the past several months.

SMO Dr Lehmber Ram said he has written to senior officials and demanded two computers with printers, an air-conditioner for the waiting area, ten chairs for doctors, five ACs for the OPD, six stethoscopes, 10 pulse oxymeters, six weighing machines, four ECG machines, five defibrillators, five fridges and 10 surgeon’s scissors, among other equipment. At present, the hospital does not have a chest specialist, cardiologist, oncologist, nephrologist, ENT specialist and urologist. The SMO admitted that 14 posts of Medical Officers and 40 posts of medical and para-medical staff are lying vacant.

Most patients visiting the Civil Hospital are being referred either to private hospitals or to Jalandhar, Kapurthala or Ludhiana for treatment. The Civil Hospital has no sweeper and driver. Around 450 patients are being examined and treated daily at the Civil Hospital.