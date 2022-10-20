Global dignity day: ‘Use tech to improve quality of education’

Jalandhar, October 19
Pushpa Gurjal Science City on Wednesday celebrated the Global Dignity Day, in collaboration with Vigyan Parsar, by organising a seminar on ‘Dignity through Science and Technology’. Vigyan Prasar Director Dr Nakul Prashar was the chief guest on the occasion.
An MoU was also signed between Pushpa Gujral Science City and Vigyan Parsar for organising ‘scientific programmes and activities’.
Science City Director General Dr Neelima Jerath noted that the Global Dignity Day is an initiative to educate and inspire young minds to take leadership to bring dignity across the social spectrum.
Dr B K Tyagi, former scientist at Vigyan Prasar, said on the occasion, “Modern science and technology are contributing towards human dignity, allowing people to lead healthier, wealthier and even happier lives.” Science City Director Dr Rajesh Grover stressed that technology and innovation can generate solutions for the everyday life and improve the quality of education.
