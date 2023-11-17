GMC’s 3-day centennial celebrations begin today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 16

Government Medical College (GMC) is all set to organize a three-day event to mark its centennial celebrations here from tomorrow (November 17). GMC Principal Dr Rajiv Devgan said the celebrations would include a continuous medical education (CME) session and a cultural show.

The session would be attended by college alumni from across the world. Talking about the contribution of the college, Dr Devgan said, “The college alumni include medical luminaries like Dr Jasbir Singh Bajaj who was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1982 and Padma Vibhushan in 2009, and Padma awardees such as Dr Daljit Singh, Dr Randhir Sud and Dr IC Verma.”

The college has acted as a nursery of medical educators as it is one of the oldest medical colleges. “The doctors trained from GMC helped in setting up medical colleges and institutes all over the country,” said Dr Devgan.

The college was initially started as a medical school in Lahore in 1864. However, later it was shifted to Amritsar and eventually upgraded to a medical college. “The institute started with a batch of merely 60 MBBS seats, which at present has increased to 250 students.

The GMC principal stated that it was a matter of pride for the students, teachers and alumni as the institute was growing with each passing year as more and more facilities were being added to it.