Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: GNA University hosted a joyous Christmas cake mixing ceremony bringing together the community in a delightful celebration. The event witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of participants who were treated to a hands-on experience of mixing and preparing the traditional Christmas cake batter. The highlight of the event was the presence of Simran Seehra, a patisserie expert, who shared her expertise and insights, adding a touch of culinary magic to the occasion. Dr Deepak Kumar, Dean (School of Hospitality), said, “As we move into the festive season, the university is grateful for the community’s support and participation in the event.”

State Public School

State Public School organised the 15th All India Sardar Darshan Singh Memorial English inter-school debate competition. More than 30 schools from across the state participated in the event. DAV Public School, Amritsar, was declared the winner and received Rs 10,000 in prize. First runners-up MGN Public School (Adarsh Nagar) received Rs 5,000, while second runners-up Swami Sant Dass School (Phagwara) was awarded Rs 3,000. In the best speaker category, Mohit Verma (BCM School, Ludhiana) bagged the first position for a prize of Rs 2,000. He was followed by Ishtroop Kaur (Lakewood School, Ludhiana), who received Rs 1,500, and Shubhi Thakur (Innocent Hearts School, Loharan, Jalandhar), who was awarded Rs 500. Principal Savina Bahl congratulated the winning schools and speakers.

CJS Public School

CJS Public School hosted a school fete, ‘Vibrance-2023’, which was organised under the guidance of Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta. The school had a festive air, with a lot of stalls of games, entertainment and food items. The fete was inaugurated by Dr Manoj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor (DAV University). The students gave dance performances that enthralled the audience and surprise gifts were given to students and parents. Winners of Sahodya competitions, students’ attendance award, fancy dress, drawing, painting and singing competitions were awarded on the occasion.

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) started a campaign last month to attract students from Punjab to the institute, inviting them from across the state to visit its main campus at Kapurthala Road. Students started visiting the campus on November 20, giving a boost to the programme, which would end on December 23. Dr Susheel Mittal (Vice-Chancellor) said the university’s Centre for Extension and Outreach Activities is handling the programme under the supervision of the office of the Dean, Academic Department. University Registrar Dr SK Misra has written to the District Education Officer (secondary education) in this context, inviting students of senior secondary schools to the campus. VC Mittal said that Punjab has several higher educational institutions — especially campuses of technical, management, pharmacy, architecture, etc — but students are turning to foreign institutions as they are not aware of the potential of their state.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

The latest edition of the Alumni Meet of Lyallpur Khalsa College, marking the 85th birth anniversary of Balbir Singh — who had been an MP and a Punjab Cabinet Minister and president of college Governing Council — was organised with enthusiasm and festivity. Former India hockey captain Ajit Pal Singh, an alumnus, was the chief guest. College Governing Council president Balbir Kaur and Principal Dr Jaspal Singh welcomed Ajitpal Singh, who regaled the audience with stories from his time in the college. International hockey player Gurjot Singh, who represented India at junior level, was honoured at the event. Sukhdev Singh (Head, Department of Music) and students enthralled the audience with folk songs, giddha, ghazal, western group song and Punjabi geet.