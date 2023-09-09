GNA University celebrates Nutrition Week

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 8

School of Hospitality and the School of Allied Healthcare Sciences at GNA University jointly organised ‘National Nutrition Week’ celebrations 2023.This year the theme of Nutrition Week is “Suposhit Bharat, Sakshar Bharat, Sashakt Bharat” emphasising the importance of nutrition in building a healthier and stronger country.

National Nutrition Week is a platform to raise awareness about critical life stages, including pregnancy, infancy, childhood, and adolescence, in order to promote better nutrition across India. Throughout the week, students learned about the impact of millets and nutrition in our lives.

The week was filled with different activities like a power point presentation competition related to food and nutrition, workshop on millet based recipes, organising millet based lunch for the faculty. Guest lectures by Dr Chander Shakher Sharma, HOD and academic registrar, Dayanand Ayurvedic College, Jalandhar, and Dr Pooja Bhatt, assistant professor and nutritionist, CGC Landran, delivered session on fighting lifestyle disorders by introducing millets in our diet and how Ayurvedic diet helps to promote well-being.

The valedictory session was inaugurated by chief guest Jasleen Sihra, an eminent nutritionist, who motivated the students by explaining about the importance of taking nourishing diet within the budget. She even guided that with a little planning and some smart choices, one can enjoy a nutritious diet.

Chancellor Gurdeep Singh Sihra said, “Holding up Nutrition Week by organising various activities add on a special importance for the students in their learning process.”

