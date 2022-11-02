GNA University first in design challenge

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The faculty of Engineering Design and Automation students of MTech CAD/CAM and B Design at GNA University bagged the first position in India under the category of National Design Challenge on 'Innovative Design of Mobile Kiosk for Fish Vending'. The World Bank, along with Confederation of Indian Industry with the efforts of Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), organised a National Design Challenge for small fish vendors to ensure enhanced hygiene of space, safety of fish and minimisation of wastage. The felicitation ceremony was held at India Habitat Centre, Delhi. The students along with the Dean, Faculty of Engineering Design and Automation C.R. Tripathy received Rs 1 lakh cash award and a trophy from Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, K.S. Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII and Tapas Paul, World Bank Specialist. A total of 150 teams shortlisted from different innovators, start-ups, organisations, universities, colleges, institutes and Design Studio of India took part in this challenge. Out of these 150 teams, 11 teams were selected for final round depending upon their innovative ideas. Two teams from GNA University got position in top rated teams. One of the GNA University team bagged first position in India and another team got the consolation award.

St Soldier students shine at Youth fest

The students of St Soldier Institute of Engineering Technology brought laurels to the institution in the Youth Festival organised by IKG Punjab Technical University. Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra congratulated the Principal Dr. Gurpreet Singh, students and their parents and honored the students and told that CSE student Kiran Pundhir won gold in story writing, Manveer Kaur got the gold in poem writing, student of electrical engineering Prabhjit Singh of bagged silver in essay writing, Harmanjeet of mechanical got bronze in poem recitation and elocution, Priya of BSE Multimedia bagged bronze in on-the-spot painting, BSE MLS students Deepa, Janvi, Manpreet Singh, Tabish, Kiran, Arjan Singh received the bronze medal in mime.

NSS units observe National Unity Day

The NSS and NCC units of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya celebrated National Unity Day. The NSS volunteers and NCC cadets took a pledge to maintain the unity and integrity of our country. Principal Dr. Ajay Sareen told that birthday of Iron Man Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel is celebrated as National Unity Day. The students took pledge to give priority to the national security, unity and integrity. On this occasion “National Integrity Run” was also organised. Around 110 NSS Volunteers and NCC Cadets participated in this run. NSS Programme Officer Veena Arora gave a brief introduction of Sardar Patel. NCC Officer Lt. Sonia Mahindru told the students about the importance of National Unity.

Students shine in sports activities

Students of School of Engineering from Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus brought laurels by achieving various medals in different sports activities. Mohit Prajapati of CSE 7th semester won gold medal in weight lifting under 70- 75 kg weigh category. He also achieved overall Mr. PTU Award. Aprajit Singh of ECE 7th semester won silver medal under 60-65 kg weight category and got selected to All-India Inter University level. Pritpal Singh of CSE 5th semester scored the third position in Inter-College Cross Country 10 km competition and got selected in All-India inter-University Cross Country. Two students of LKCTC participated in PTU inter-college best physique competition.

KVS National Sports Meet commences

The 51st KVS National Sports Meet Boys (U-17) was inaugurated on Tuesday at the campus of Lovely Professional University. As many as 1178 participants from 25 regions of Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation will compete in sports events including vlleyball, kabaddi, basketball and handball. Jugal Kishore, Assistant Commissioner, Chandigarh Region, mentioned that KVS provides ample opportunities for flourishing the talent of students. Surya Prakash, Technical Assistant, KVS (HQ)New Delhi, K.S. Sangha, Regional Sports in-charge, Karambir Singh, Principal K.V.No.4 were also present during the event.

Army Public Shcool holds Career Expo

Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, hosted a Career Expo for the students of Classes XI and XII under the vision of Senior Patron and Chairman who encouraged students to delve deep into one’s cognitive ability and aptitude in choosing a career. The schoo authorities displayed details of AWES Professional Colleges and 14 prestigious universities across India and guided the students about the different career opportunities that can open new vistas for them. Principal Dr Saksham Singh along with the representatives of universities inaugurated the event. The students got answers to the major questions that come to their mind regarding career planning.The event witnessed a huge participation of more than 500 students from science, commerce and humanities streams

Unity Day at hindu kanya college

The NSS units of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala celebrated National Unity Day to foster and reinforce dedication to preserve unity, integrity and security of the nation. The day was celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India : Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who always believed in the strong and united India. A pledge taking ceremony was organised in the college campus in which Dr. Amanjyoti, NSS Programme Officer. A Unity Run to promote national spirit was also flagged off by Principal Dr. Archna Garg in which students and staff participated enthusiastically and covered the area from college to Shalimar Gardens and way back to the college. On this occasion alongwith all staff members, 387 students were also present.