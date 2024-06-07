GNA University students shine in SAE India contest

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 6

Team Brainiacs from GNA University comprising students of BTech (Mechanical and Automation Engineering) and BTech (Robotics and Automation Engineering) showcased their technical prowess at the prestigious SAE India Tifan-24 competition held at MPKV Rahuri, Maharashtra. The event was organised by SAE India and sponsored by industry giants, John Deere and Mahindra. It saw fierce competition among 80 teams from across the country.

The Brainiacs from GNA University made a mark with their innovative project, an automated multi-vegetable transplanter. Their ingenuity and hard work paid off as they clinched the runners-up trophy along with a cash prize of 1,00,000. The team’s creation also earned them accolades for being the best cost-effective machine and the Best Working Prototype with cash prizes. The total cash prize amounts to Rs 1,40,000.

The awards ceremony was graced by Dr PG Patil, Vice-Chancellor of MPKV Rahuri, Maneesh Pant, ETEC Business Director of John Deere, Neha Mishra, Technical Director of Cummins, and Krishnat Patil, Chairperson of SAE India Off-Highway. The prestigious awards were received by Yogesh Thakur, the Faculty Advisor, team captain Akhil Dadwal, and all the team members.

In their acceptance speech, the team expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chancellor of GNA University, S. Gurdeep Singh, Vice-Chancellor Dr VK Rattan, Dean Academics Dr Monika Hanspal, and Dean, School of Engineering, Design and Automation Dr CR Tripathy.

