GNA varsity students get jobs in MNCs

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 21

Students of of BTech Mechanical and Automation Engineering & BTech Robotics and Automation Engineering of 2024 Batch of GNA University were selected by top multi-national companies.

Dr CR Tripathy, Dean, School of Engineering Design and Automation, said, “Almost all candidates who completed their BTech (Mechanical and Automation) and BTech (Robotics & Automation Engineering) in 2024 got placements in FANUC, International Tractors Limited (ITL), Design Tech System Pvt. Ltd., NTF India Ltd, New Era Machines, Automation System, Wipro Pari, EBZ Group, Power System & Control and many more.

Dr CR Tripathy congratulated Aishmeet Singh for getting placed in FANUC. Gurdeep Singh Sihra, Chancellor, GNA University, offered his blessings to the successful students.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara