Campus Notes

GNDU law alumni felicitated

GNDU law alumni felicitated

CT School students perform gatka on the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh and Sahibzade in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Department of Law at Guru Nanak Dev University Regional Campus, Ladhewali, felicitated its 18 alumni who cleared exams for selection as judicial officers, Deputy District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney in the last two years. The chief guests on the occasion were Dr BS Bajwa, Dean, Academic Affairs and Dr Atul Khanna, Dean, Alumni. Dr Rupum Jagota, Head, Department of Law, welcomed the guests and commended the successful candidates for their hard work and perseverance. Dr Varinder Singh presented a vote of thanks. Also present on the occasion were Dr Inderpreet Kaur, Dr Nirmala Devi, Dr Vanita Khanna, Dr Mona Goel, Dr Komal Krishan Mehta and other faculty members.

Annual prize distribution function

The annual prize distribution ceremony, Parvaz, was organised at The Nobel School. Students of kindergarten who secured the top three positions as well as those who excelled in various competitions were felicitated by the school management. The children presented a dance based on Christmas songs and enthralled the audience with performances like ‘Aaj Hai Sunday’ and ‘Made in India’. Bhangra and Giddha were main attractions of the day. Students won prizes in different categories like best handwriting, most well-dressed, well disciplined and maximum attendance. Principal Sangeet Kumar read the annual report.

NSS special camp at Lyallpur Khalsa

Lyallpur Khalsa College organised a special seven-day NSS camp at its adopted village Johlan. The camp was held on the directions of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Principal Dr Jaspal Singh inaugurated the camp and motivated the participants to inculcate a sense of discipline and punctuality. The theme of the camp this year is ‘Swacchtta and Self-development’. Chief Programme Officer Prof Satpal Singh informed that activities like cleanliness at public places, awareness rallies, making of compost pit from dry and wet waste, interlocking of tiles at waste treatment plant in Bolina Doaba and a plantation drive will be organised at the camp. On the fourth day of the camp, a bomb detection and disposal squad from Punjab Armed Police (PAP) delivered a demonstration on dos and don’ts in a situation of threat.

Orientation at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya conducted an orientation programme, ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. The programme aimed at channelising the energy and ideas of the youth towards building a developed and progressive India. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi emphasised the importance of empowering the youth and harnessing their creativity. Kashish presented her views on India in the world, Sharanya on innovation, science and technology, Divya on thriving and sustainable economy, Shivangi on empowered Indians and Simranjeet presented on good governance and security.

Xmas celebrations at Agi Global

In a festive spirit, students and teachers at AGI Global School came together to celebrate Christmas on the campus. Many students came dressed as Santa Claus. Principal Surinder Kaur said, “Christmas encourages people to unite, cherish relationships, and express gratitude. It is a time for reflection on the universal values of peace and goodwill.” TNS

Tiny tots perform on Jungle Book

Amritsar: LKG students of Holy Heart School enthralled the audience with their performance on the theme of Rudyard Kipling’s timeless classic, The Jungle Book, at the annual function. IRS officiers Ratinder Kaur Siddhu, Additional Commissioner, Income Tax, Amritsar, was the chief guest while Dr Aditya Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax, Amritsar, was the guest of honour. Principal Shilpa Vikram Seth welcomed guests and parents on the occasion.

Poster-making contest at DAV College

Eco club of DAV College, in collaboration with the institute’s innovation council, organised a poster-making competition on its campus. The programme was aimed at making students aware about the challenges and strategies to keep the environment neat and clean. Students made beautiful posters related to the preservation and conservation of the environment. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the students and members of the eco club and innovation council.

CBSE programme on life skills

CBSE through its Centre Of Excellence (COE), Chandigarh, organised a day-long capacity building programme titled Life Skills Advance, at Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said, “Through this training programme, teachers were oriented towards incorporating life skills in the co-curricular programmes. They were also made aware of the innovative classroom practices to seamlessly execute the programme.” School Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the modern day teaching is about looking beyond the textbooks and to empower the students with life skills through experiential learning, for which the educators must be in sync with the latest skills and technology.

Sahodaya awardees hosted

Cambridge International School, Amritsar, hosted the gems of the Sahodaya Award Ceremony, which was held on December 23, under the aegis of the Sahodaya Schools Complex, Amritsar. The students of over 100 CBSE schools were honoured for their academic excellence, leadership and exemplary performance in other fields. Dr Ajay Gupta, MLA from Amritsar Central, was the chief guest. School Principal Shveta Aggarwal, Dr Dharamveer Singh, president, Sahodaya Schools Complex, Sunil Mehra, Dr Anita Bhalla and principals of various schools were also present.

