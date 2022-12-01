 GNDU pupils vexed at prolonged varsity exams schedule : The Tribune India

GNDU pupils vexed at prolonged varsity exams schedule

Datesheet for forthcoming papers extended for two months

GNDU pupils vexed at prolonged varsity exams schedule


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 30

The students studying in the colleges affiliated to Guru Nanak Dev University are annoyed as their datesheet for the forthcoming examination has been extended too long, keeping them engrossed for two months.

A student said that his practical examination started on November 22 and the theory papers were set to begin from December 6. The theory papers had been scheduled in such a way that they would go on till December 27 and then resume once again after the winter break ends. He said like the previous years, all their examination should have been taken before the winter break so that the students could relax during the break, but this not the case this time.

Issue flagged up

Students and teachers have flagged the issue when the datesheet was released. All principals under the banner of Principals’ Association raised the matter with authorities but to no change was made. -- Ajay Sareen, Principal, HMV College

Swati Kalra, a student of BBA, said, “I have seven subjects. I have examination on December 6, 8, 10 and 12 and after almost a gap of a month, the remaining three papers are on January 11, 14 and 17. I fail to understand why the remaining three papers could not be held before the winter break. We all have repeatedly asked our teachers to take up the matter but to no avail.”

The students who are pursuing BA are even more upset, said Pratham, a student of BA V semester. “My examination will start on December 6 and will go on till January 21. Practical exams were conducted last week. Ideally, the datesheet should have been squeezed so as to complete examination by December end so that we could plan some training or online courses in the winter break,” said Pratham

Even the teachers are upset at the examination schedule. “The next semester cannot be started till the exams for all the courses are over. This means we cannot start the second, fourth and sixth semester classes before end of January or beginning of February, which will put back the schedule for the next semester,” said, a teacher of Lyallpur Khalsa College.

Prof Ajay Sareen, Principal, HMV College, said, “The students and teachers had flagged this issue to us when GNDU released its datesheet. All the principals under the banner of Principals’ Association took up the matter with the GNDU authorities but no change was made.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Inderbir Nijjar's calls Punjabis 'bewakoof kaum', apologises after comment stirs controversy

3
Brand Connect

Australia - Maggie Beer Keto Diet Gummies Gold Coast Keto Gummies SHOCKING Chemist Warehouse?

4
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

5
Punjab

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

6
Nation

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

7
Nation

‘Making bad films is not a crime, but…’: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid stands by his comments on ‘Kashmir Files’

8
Trending

Karnataka farmer gets Rs 8 for 205 kg onions after travelling 416 km, receipt goes viral

9
Brand Connect

Kaley Cuoco Keto Gummies SHOCKING Shark Tank EXPOSED Reviews [Side Effects Warning]

10
Punjab

G-20 meets: Beautification of roads from international airport to Chandigarh on cards

Don't Miss

View All
Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Top News

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 1st phase; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 4.92 pc turnout in first hour of polling; centenarian woman, ex-CM Rupani among early voters

89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

On third such occasion in Supreme Court’s history, all-women bench formed to hear matters

On third such occasion in Supreme Court’s history, all-women bench formed to hear matters

The two-judge bench is currently sitting in Court No 11 of t...

Moga singer-cop booked for promoting gun culture

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours

‘Korean’ woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral

'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral

Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...

Indian-origin British police officer voices his concern on racism, says 'was beaten in 1970s for being a mixed-race kid'

Indian-origin British police officer voices his concern on racism, says 'was beaten in 1970s for being a mixed-race kid'

Slams Home Secretary Suella Braverman's 'inexplicable' comme...


Cities

View All

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

Activists blame political patronage for encroachments on Amritsar Heritage Street

Drive from Amritsar bus stand to Hussainpura Chowk a test of endurance

Tarn Taran diary: Sale of synthetic strings continues unabated

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sector 109 T-point unlit, poses risk

Chopper ride, light show on cards at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to host two key G20 meets in January, March

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab Poonawala’s ‘confessions’ have no legal validity, say experts

Land pooling: BJP proposes to amend Delhi Development Act

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Punjab's only women drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Border Security Force to celebrate its Raising Day today

Money changer attacked, robbed of ~2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Money changer attacked, robbed of Rs 2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC, police act against temporary encroachments, wrong parking

Man held with 110-gm heroin

Choked sewers: Troubled shopkeepers demand CM's intervention to fix issue

'Misappropriation' of funds: Cricket assn told to file reply

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert