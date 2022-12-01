GNDU pupils vexed at prolonged varsity exams schedule

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 30

The students studying in the colleges affiliated to Guru Nanak Dev University are annoyed as their datesheet for the forthcoming examination has been extended too long, keeping them engrossed for two months.

A student said that his practical examination started on November 22 and the theory papers were set to begin from December 6. The theory papers had been scheduled in such a way that they would go on till December 27 and then resume once again after the winter break ends. He said like the previous years, all their examination should have been taken before the winter break so that the students could relax during the break, but this not the case this time.

Swati Kalra, a student of BBA, said, “I have seven subjects. I have examination on December 6, 8, 10 and 12 and after almost a gap of a month, the remaining three papers are on January 11, 14 and 17. I fail to understand why the remaining three papers could not be held before the winter break. We all have repeatedly asked our teachers to take up the matter but to no avail.”

The students who are pursuing BA are even more upset, said Pratham, a student of BA V semester. “My examination will start on December 6 and will go on till January 21. Practical exams were conducted last week. Ideally, the datesheet should have been squeezed so as to complete examination by December end so that we could plan some training or online courses in the winter break,” said Pratham

Even the teachers are upset at the examination schedule. “The next semester cannot be started till the exams for all the courses are over. This means we cannot start the second, fourth and sixth semester classes before end of January or beginning of February, which will put back the schedule for the next semester,” said, a teacher of Lyallpur Khalsa College.

Prof Ajay Sareen, Principal, HMV College, said, “The students and teachers had flagged this issue to us when GNDU released its datesheet. All the principals under the banner of Principals’ Association took up the matter with the GNDU authorities but no change was made.”