Gold chain looted at gunpoint

Mukerian, March 25
Two masked men robbed a shopkeeper of a gold chain at a gunpoint near the main bus stand in Mukerian. The chain reportedly weighed 20 gram.
The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, the owner of a bakery shop, said an elderly man came to his shop around 7.30 pm on Thursday and asked him for Rs 20. At the same time two masked youths entered his shop. One of them came close to him and pointed a pistol at him. He told him that they just wanted his gold chain and nothing else.
When he refused to pay heed to their demand one of the youths fired two shots, one of them hitting the floor near his feet. He got scared and gave them the chain. Soon after committing the crime, the accused rushed out of the shop and fled on a bike. He raised an alarm and tried to chase them, but they left towards Gurdaspur Road. Kumar told the police that the above incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at his shop, whose recording he has handed over to the Mukerian police. The police said they were investigating the case.
