Goldsmith held for cheating

Phagwara, November 30

The Nakodar city police have arrested a local goldsmith on the charges of cheating, breach of trust and committing crime with common intention.

DSP Sukhpal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Surinder Kumar, a resident of Bagichi Wali Colony, Ashok Vihar, Nakodar, and proprietor of RK Jewellers, Bazar Sharafan, Nakodar.

Gulshan Rai Arora, a resident of Mohalla Ranjit Nagar, had complained to the Director General of Police (DGP) stating that he went to Surinder’s shop for valuation of his gold jewellery to secure a loan.

He said the suspect misappropriated gold and jewellery items weighing 244 grams and 160 milligrams and used various methods to harass him. The DGP had directed the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP to conduct a thorough investigation.

The Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police investigated allegations against the goldsmith which proved to be correct and the SSP ordered to register a case.

The IO said a case under Sections 406, 420 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspect and his brother, who is absconding.

