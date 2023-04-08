Good Friday procession taken out in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 7

A Good Friday procession was taken out in the city this afternoon from the Sacred Heart Church, Civil Lines.

About 400 devotees led by priests took a round of the city. Starting from the chruch, they went to Kamal Palace Chowk, Shastri Market Chowk, main Post Office, Namdev Chowk and returned to the church.

March of the faithful: Devotees re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Jalandhar on Friday. A large number of devotees participated in the Good Friday procession in the city. Photo: Malkiat SIngh

Bishop Agnelo Gracias, the apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Jalandhar, alongwith Parish Priest Father Antony Thuruthy, Father Ajay Xalxo and Father Thomas KJ led the procession. The youth enacted the 14 stations of the Cross. Babu Heera Masih, Robert, Pal Masih, Vijay Mini, Dharapal, Manjit, Anitha Kujur and members of the Yusef Sena helped in organising the function. Special prayer was held for world peace and non-violence.